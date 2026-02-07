The MacMaster, in this entertaining 21-minute video exposes yet another problem with EVs: copper thefts by thieves lacking brains.

I asked Grok if this was a problem in the U.S. as well and got this:

Yes, cutting and stealing copper from EV chargers is a recognized and growing problem in the US, particularly at public charging stations.Thieves target the charging cables (and sometimes internal wiring) because they contain valuable copper, driven by high scrap metal prices. This involves using tools like bolt cutters or hacksaws to sever the thick cables, often disabling entire stations by cutting multiple cords at once. The thefts create downtime for chargers, inconvenience EV drivers (who may have to hunt for working stations), and result in high repair costs for operators—sometimes thousands of dollars per incident, plus lost revenue.Key evidence from reports includes: Major operators like Electrify America reported a sharp rise, with 215 cables cut in 2024 (more than double the 79 from the prior year), and ongoing issues into 2025–2026 in states like Washington, California, Nevada, and Los Angeles.

Seattle has been a hotspot, with dozens of incidents (e.g., 90 in Washington in one period), including repeated hits at the same stations.

Broader patterns appear across the country, linked to copper prices nearing record highs, fueling a surge in metal theft overall (including from infrastructure like EV chargers).

Incidents date back several years but escalated noticeably from around 2023–2024 onward, with continued reports in 2025 (e.g., LA-specific stories of thieves targeting stations) and into early 2026 describing it as worsening or an “epidemic” in some coverage. Not all operators see it as equally severe—some (like FLO) argue the copper yield per cable is low (maybe $5–$20 worth after effort and risk), making it not always worth the danger (high-voltage hazards, potential electrocution). However, thieves often go for volume by hitting multiple cables or stations, and the problem persists enough to prompt countermeasures like better lighting, cameras, theft-resistant cables, security features (e.g., dye bombs in some cases), and even partnerships for tracking stolen parts.Overall, while not every charger is affected equally (it’s more common at public/fast-charging sites than home ones), it’s a real barrier to reliable EV infrastructure and adoption in affected areas. Companies are actively fighting back with improved designs and deterrence.

So, yet another unintended consequence of EVs!

