So, This Just Another Attempt to Get Us Out of Our Cars Altogether?

New studies reveal that electric vehicles are causing an increase in motion sickness that surpasses the nausea felt while driving in the rattling cars of the 1970s. Motion sickness occurs when our bodily senses conflict with the movement we are experiencing, and the smooth drive of an EV could actually cause drivers and passengers to feel sick. EVs are lighter in weight than traditional gas engines, as the battery is the heaviest component. Combustion engines require heavy engines in the front or rear of the vehicle that give the illusion of balance. Traditional engines need a few seconds to accelerate, unlike most EVs, and the human body is often unable to adjust to the new motion.

“If we are accustomed to traveling in non-EVs, we are used to understanding the car’s motion based on signals such as engine revs, engine vibrations, torque, etc. Yet, traveling in an EV for the first time is a new motion environment for the brain, which needs adaptation,” William Emond, a Ph.D. student at France’s Université de Technologie de Belfort-Montbéliard stated. The body experiences a “neural mismatch” when driving in an EV as our bodies anticipate a motion that does not occur, leading to motion sickness. The regenerative braking feature adds to the feeling of a “longitudinal jerk” motion, causing passengers to experience disease. Our bodies anticipate the sound and vibration of an engine. There are no cues for our bodies to process the motion of EVs. “When I turn my head from left to right, I have my eyes that tell me I did that motion. I have my sense of balance that tells me that, and [I] have information from my muscles and joints,” Behrang Keshavarz, PhD, motion sickness expert, senior scientist at the University of Toronto KITE Research Institute, and adjunct professor of psychology at Toronto Metropolitan University, told Health. “Usually those three systems signal the same thing, no problem at all. But now, when you get motion sickness, the theory is that there’s a mismatch between at least two of these systems.”

This Is How Miserable Leftist Greenies Really Are and How Much They Hate Us

Seattle climate activists are protesting an upcoming U.S. Navy Blue Angels airshow, claiming the jets pollute the environment, while a local woman filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming the military jets traumatized her ailing cat. The Blue Angels, the elite military flight demonstration team consisting of 140 active-duty Sailors and Marines, aims to "showcase the excitement, precision, and power of naval aviation" with their performances, now in their 79th year, the Blue Angels website says. The squadron has been performing at Seattle’s Seafair festival since 1972.

The Airshow Climate Action Coalition put up a billboard in Seattle this week declaring, "Say No to Blue Angels." The coalition, made up of members from local climate groups as well as the radical global climate group, Extinction Rebellion, is planning to march and hold a rally on August 2 in protest of the Blue Angels airshow that weekend. The billboard depicts people with hands over their ears and others raising their fists in protest of the jets, which they wrote cause "war trauma" and pollution. At the billboard’s unveiling on Tuesday, protesters held signs reading "Demilitarize Seafair" and "No military airshows."

The Rise of the Correct Climate Right!

Something important happened this week, if the fuming response is anything to go by. The country is witnessing the rise—finally—of a scientifically armed and debate-ready climate right. The “consensus” gatekeepers don’t like it one bit.

The Energy Department issued a report whose title might glaze eyes: “A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate.” The New York Times, foaming with indignation, rolled out every shame word to denounce the report’s authors as “skeptics” who “misrepresent” and “cherry-pick” as they “undermine” and “attack” the “consensus.” This fury was at striking odds with the smug “we’ve won” tone of recent climate journalism. Note what’s missing from this diatribe—a favorite word of the critics, yet one they couldn’t deploy here: “denier.” The report—written by five respected scientists, including the former chief scientific officer in the Obama Energy Department—doesn’t deny the climate is changing. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, in an opening letter, notes: “Climate change is real, and it deserves attention.” The report instead provides a holistic picture of the messy reality of climate research—its many areas of uncertainty, disputes and unknowns. Most people never hear about this complicated debate, since only a subset of scientists with the “correct” views are given voice.

The ABC of Intermittent Energy the Green Cultists and Grifters Want Us to Ignore

The ABC of intermittent energy is a concise argument against the attempt to transition to wind and solar power. A. Input to the grid must continuously meet the demand. B. Wind droughts and especially windless nights break the continuity of input from wind and solar power. C. There is no feasible or affordable grid-scale storage to bridge the gaps.

The ABC is not an acronym, it is just three facts that rule out the futile and suicidal quest to replace cheap and reliable conventional power with weather-dependent inputs from sun and wind. The truth of those propositions is demonstrated by the way trillions have been spent around the western world on the quest for net zero emissions and the outcome is more expensive and less secure electricity with catastrophic environmental impacts. In defiance of the ABC of intermittent energy, the official position is that we just need more installed wind and solar facilities, and more storage.

