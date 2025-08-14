Geoff Buys Cars investigates some EV propaganda and finds it wanting for some explanations:

How can it possibly take 23 hours to go the distance a far less expensive internal combustion engine vehicle can do in 10-12 hours? Maybe they stopped for lunch or sleep? Heavy traffic, they say, but still? Who knows? What we do know is that this mileage record proves very little and addresses none of the truly serious issues with EVs, which are fading fast in the real world marketplace.

#GeoffBuysCars #EVs #MileageRecord #Polestar #EVrecord

Share