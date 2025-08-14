EV Achieves A Long Distance Driving Record of 581 Miles on A Single Charge, But…It Takes 23 Hours to Do It!
Geoff Buys Cars investigates some EV propaganda and finds it wanting for some explanations:
How can it possibly take 23 hours to go the distance a far less expensive internal combustion engine vehicle can do in 10-12 hours? Maybe they stopped for lunch or sleep? Heavy traffic, they say, but still? Who knows? What we do know is that this mileage record proves very little and addresses none of the truly serious issues with EVs, which are fading fast in the real world marketplace.
#GeoffBuysCars #EVs #MileageRecord #Polestar #EVrecord
Many vehicles get superior mileage when driving an average 25 mph, as these people did.
Why they think this is some kind of breakthrough is beyond me.
Talk about an unrealistic set of circumstances unlikely to be acceptable to the vast majority of drivers…and passengers!