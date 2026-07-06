Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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David Winterflood's avatar
David Winterflood
3h

Thank you for your clear advice and warnings. I fully agree !!

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
25m

Total scam.

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