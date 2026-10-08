Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 8Edited

It is not just Europeans who preach sanctimoniously about 'Saving The Planet'. It is the same club of preachers in the USA, at the UN, the WEF, etc. Kelvin Kemm in South Africa speaks with a clear voice about energy, environment, and real help for people in Africa., not John Kerry, President Joe Biden's Special Envoy for Climate., nor John Holdren, President Barack Obama's Science Advisor.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 8

Very sensibly put. And yes, nuclear is the answer.

It was nice of you not to point out the obvious hypocrisy of Europeans and other westerners who enjoy all the comforts and luxuries of modern conveniences but want to stop anyone else, like Africans, from having the same. All for an idiotic lie - that CO2 is an existential threat.

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