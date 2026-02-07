The following OiPrice.com post indicates the EU is finally going to get serious about not buying natural gas from the Russians they are fighting on behalf of Ukraine. Ponder that for a moment to grasp how utterly hypocritical and nonsensical the aristocratic Europeans have governed themselves until and you realize why we had to rescue these folks twice during the last century.

The thing that has made the difference, of course, is a man by the name of Donald Trump, who the Germans laughed at mercilessly during his first term as President, when he wisely told them they’d eventually have to get serious about their dependence on Russian gas. This is how it looked seven years ago:

The European Union’s plan to ban LNG imports from Russia will prompt a surge in demand for LNG carriers to the tune of 30 new vessels, a senior Vortexa analyst said ahead of the LNG Qatar gathering that starts today. According to Ashley Sherman, senior LNG analyst at the company, if the EU sanctions leave currently unsanctioned Yamal LNG free to deliver liquefied gas to European buyers, at least 30 new low ice-class or non-ice-class LNG carriers to satisfy demand for the fuel from the second-largest importing region after Asia. In December last year, the European Union agreed a legally binding, gradual reduction in both LNG and pipeline gas imports from Russia, eventually resulting in a full ban on these exports, with the deadlines set for the end of 2026 for LNG and the autumn of 2027 for pipeline gas. Last month, the European Council gave the final approval to the ban. It also gave EU members until March to “prepare national plans to diversify gas supplies and identify potential challenges in replacing Russian gas.” Hungary and Slovakia have protested the move on the grounds it would raise their energy costs to unacceptable levels. The Yamal LNG facility, operated by Novatek, has been excluded from direct sanctions so far due to the Europea Union’s strong demand for gas, but the EU has sanctioned vessels loading from the Western Siberian LNG plant. Novatek’s second LNG plant, however, Arctic LNG 2, along with Gazprom’s Portovaya LNG plant, are under Western sanctions. They still export liquefied gas to China, despite the sanctions on both production facilities and LNG carriers servicing them. Meanwhile, the EU imported record volumes of LNG last month amid harsh winter weather, with the total calculated at 12.7 billion cu m, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing figures from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

So, the Europeans say they will stop drinking Russian gas soon and they’ll be buying LNG from us as we save their rear ends yet again. Trump was right and they were wrong but don’t expect any acknowledgments or apologies. They will keep lecturing us as if nothing has changed. I asked Grok, in that regard, who those laughing Germans from seven years ago might have been and got this response:

The Germans laughing in the video are members of the German delegation to the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2018. The clip captures their amused reaction to then-President Donald Trump’s warning that Germany would become “totally dependent on Russian energy” unless it changed course (referring to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline). The prominently visible individuals include:

Heiko Maas , who was Germany’s Foreign Minister at the time (2018–2021). He is seen smirking and shaking his head in disbelief. As of 2026, Maas serves as the director of the German-Polish Institute, an organization focused on fostering relations between the two countries.

Christoph Heusgen, who was Germany’s Permanent Representative (Ambassador) to the United Nations from 2017 to 2021. He is also visible laughing and exchanging glances with colleagues. As of 2026, Heusgen is the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, a role he’s held since 2022. Notably, in February 2025, he was reported to have become emotional (tearing up) during a conference session amid discussions related to U.S. policy under the Trump-Vance administration, which some commentators linked back to this 2018 moment as ironic.

And, what was the laugher crying about recently? This:

The Munich Security Conference has come to a close, but not before generating global headlines after US Vice President JD Vance’s speech on Friday. Reform MP Rupert Lowe lauded the American as a ‘hero’ after Vance warned that free speech was ‘in retreat’ in the UK and Europe – but not everyone feels the same. In fact, chairman of the Munich Security Conference Christoph Heusgen was positively distraught at Vance’s intervention as he closed the 61st conference on Sunday. Taking to the podium, Heusgen began solemnly: “After the speech of Vice President Vance on Friday, we have to fear that our common value base is not that common anymore. I’m very grateful to all those European politicians that spoke out and reaffirmed the values and principles that they are defending. No one did this better than President Zelensky.”

So, the laugher is an enemy of free speech, and offered up the Ukrainian President as a hero while buying gas from Russia to finance the war with the latter’s nation. What, in the name of God, are the “values and principles” they profess? No wonder they didn’t listen and only laughed seven years ago. No wonder we have to keep rescuing them from themselves.

