Guest Post from Vijay Jayaraj at the CO2 Coalition.

Editor’s Note: The G7 (Group of Seven) consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. The European Union is also a semi-formal member of sorts. It is, in other words, a meeting of thriving America with the dying but still virtue-signaling Europe. It seems, though, the prospect of dying has slightly awakened the haughty Europeans to reality, as this article indicates.

The June G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, marked a major pivot. Driven by severe energy and commodity shocks stemming from the conflict in the Middle East—specifically transit disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—G7 leaders overwhelmingly prioritized energy security, price insulation, and survival of the fossil fuel supply chain over aggressive timelines for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Who could have predicted that, rather than condemning oil and gas, the powerful torchbearers of hostility toward hydrocarbons sought to improve the flow of oil and natural gas?

G& meeting this week, by © European Union, 2026, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=193974979

G7 Reality Check

The G7’s decision does not end climate politics, but it does mark a return to the better instincts of energy policy: Test claims against evidence, weigh costs against benefits, and value the importance of energy to human progress.

The summit highlighted Canada’s potentRal to deliver additional capacity to energy markets over the coming years. Until recently, Canada’s leadership was hellbent on the net zero agenda, refusing to utilize fully domestic reserves. Now, it is looking to expand oil and gas supplies in cooperation with other G7 members – the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The present U.S. administration has been a model for other countries, openly rejecting climate dogma that dominated energy policy for decades. In that sense, the G7 shift is part of a broader correction.

At the forefront of climate politics has been the claim that Earth’s climate is at risk of irreparable harm by modern industry and the proposition that the appropriate defense is central control of all human activity. To question the formulation was heretical if not criminal.

This arrogance perhaps is best answered by the simple facts of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), the alarmists’ main bogeyman. A harmless trace gas in the atmosphere, CO 2 is necessary for life as a constituent of plant photosynthesis. Modern increases in atmospheric concentrations from the burning of fossil fuels have not caused dangerous warming but have contributed to significant greening of Earth and boosted crop harvests.

The work of Dr. William Happer and others show that doomsday predictions are based on exaggerations of CO 2 ’s warming potential and manipulation of computer models that have little to do with real-world natural phenomena.

Sane Policy Requires Correct Science

Public policy should not be drafted as if every heat wave, storm, or drought proves a political agenda. Otherwise, as we have seen, governments end up seeking to eliminate energy sources that have brought the world unprecedented prosperity and are required for further advancement.

Fossil fuels still support transportation, food production, and industrial expansion across the world. In poorer countries reliable power is especially valued ahead of environmental virtue signaling.

Synthetic fibers used in everyday clothing are derived from petrochemicals. Fertilizers that allow modern agriculture to feed 8 billion people are produced from natural gas. By deliberately attacking the fossil fuel industry, the climate movement inflates the cost of everything, creating artificial scarcity in a world of abundance.

The G7 is not a minor forum. It shapes the language of power, finance, and development among some of the world’s most influential economies. Having set aside the climate agenda, G7 leaders are confronting energy reality.

Contributing to this return to sanity has been research like that captured in “Challenging Net Zero with Science,” a CO 2 Coalition publication that provides a basis for supporting rational energy policy and rejecting the climate industrial complex’s dangerous fantasies.

Public debate often rewards loud certainty over careful analysis. The coalition’s message has been straightforward and disruptive: A net zero policy that undermines affordable energy will destroy prosperity and social stability.

True environmental stewardship is adapting to nature while maximizing human prosperity. It requires building resilient infrastructure, expanding access to cheap energy, and rejecting efforts to lower the standard of living.

Let us hope that 2026 G7 forum paves the way for pragmatic policies that advance the human condition and protect individual liberties.

Originally published at Daily Signal, July 8, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, U.K., and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, U.K.

#ClimateChange #Jayaraj #CO2Coalition #G7 #FossilFuels #EnergySecurity

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