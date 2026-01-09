Guest Post from Craig Rucker at CFact.

It took a while, but Europeans are finally waking up to the ramifications of what their climate-obsessed policies have wrought on their industries, environment, and standard of living.

And now they’re backpedaling fast, because the picture isn’t pretty.

Germany accounts for 2 percent of global emissions, its chancellor recently observed. “So even if we became climate-neutral overnight, it would not prevent a single extreme weather event.”

Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage echoed Merz, saying that renewable energy subsidies “defraud British taxpayers.” Tory MP Claire Coutinho called Britain’s energy policies “economically suicidal.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says that Europe has gone from 90 percent of America’s GDP to 65 percent because it has let its let their bureaucracy drive business, investment, and innovation out.

And The Wall Street Journal further hammered this home with a front-page story — “Europe’s Green Energy Rush Slashed Emissions – and Crippled the Economy” — complete with bar graphs.

“High-profile, net-zero projects are being postponed or scrapped,” the Journal article noted, impairing Europe’s ability to attract artificial intelligence and other vital economic drivers and job creators. The “green” energy shift is killing jobs and inflicting cost-of-living shocks on consumers.

Germany now has the developed world’s highest domestic electricity prices. Britain has its highest industrial rates, and Italy isn’t far behind. Average prices for Europe’s heavy industries are twice those in the U.S. Price volatility has risen as the share of renewable electricity generation has increased to 54 percent.

The policies, prohibitions, and mandates behind this were driven by faulty, alarmist forecasts of climate cataclysms and utopian visions of “clean, sustainable renewable energy.” They have been imposed by political elites and unelected bureaucrats untethered from reality and disconnected from the needs and concerns of average citizens.

They have also given rise to “anti-establishment” political parties like Reform U.K. and Alternative für Deutschland, which disparage the “green transition” as an elite, ideology-driven policy that harms most workers, consumers, and regions. Their viewpoints are increasingly gaining traction.

It should be obvious by now that, although wind and sunlight are free, harnessing them requires major infrastructure investments, including battery storage for windless and sunless periods. These additional costs are typically hidden behind subsidies and carbon taxes, but the net result is much higher electricity prices, blackouts, and economic disruption.

For example, a German company that wanted to expand two data centers will have to wait ten years before there will be sufficient electricity — the unreliable, unaffordable, renewable variety — to power them. A British chemical company plans to close two plants in Germany because of high energy costs. ExxonMobil will shutter its chemical plant in Scotland and may exit Europe’s chemicals industry entirely.

Glass, steel, aluminum, petrochemical, and automobile manufacturing, along with other energy-intensive companies and industries, are all shrinking or being exported from Europe to the U.S. or Asia, as U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Brussels Hub attendees. He called this “heartbreaking.”

Thousands of high-paying jobs are disappearing. Entire cities and regions are cascading into economic chaos. Families cannot afford proper food and heat. Elderly people often resort to heating only one room or one floor to reduce heating costs. Welfare and cold-weather support programs are strained to the limit.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition estimates that in Britain, living in cold homes caused nearly 5,000 excess deaths during the 2022-2023 winter. People died because they were too cold and weak to survive illnesses, chronic diseases, or poor health. The Coalition says the number of winter deaths above what would be expected with adequate heating skyrockets whenever the mean U.K. winter temperature drops below 39 degrees Fahrenheit.

Imagine how many “excess deaths” they would have if their winters were like those of Chicago, whose seasonal mean is 28 degrees.

With more than eight million adults in Britain alone already living in cold, damp homes (many of them elderly or frail), the situation could soon go from dangerous to disastrous. And this untenable, unsustainable situation is hardly confined to the U.K.

Defenders of the rapid conversion to “renewables” say Europe’s high energy prices aren’t the fault of policymakers or the green transition. Diversification into wind and solar is essential, they argue, because the continent lacks oil and gas riches the U.S.and other regions have in abundance.

However, those self-same policymakers have reduced or shut down offshore oil drilling, prohibited fracking for natural gas, banned coal mining and burning, and permanently shut down 37 nuclear power plants. Europe has — or could have — all energy resources in abundance.

Policymakers chose to make them inaccessible. They chose to rely on gas imports from Russia, and now the U.S. They have largely ignored lessons from the great Spanish-Portuguese blackout of 2025.

Energy and environmental analyst Roger Caiazza recently asked: Who will fix New York’s climate and energy problem when the politicians in charge are the same folks who created the problem?

Thankfully, the U.S. has President Trump at the helm. But for Europe — and you can also throw in New York, California, and some Blue States— this remains a vitally important unanswered question.

This article originally appeared in The Hill.

