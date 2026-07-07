Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Arthur's avatar
Arthur
2h

Read UN Agenda 21, or any of its offshoots. Air conditioning (A/C) is under attack by those who will retain access to it, while everyone else suffers.

I visited a family member in New Zealand in 2018, during New Zealand's summer season. New Zealand is a lovely country and the prople are wonderfully accommodating ..., but visiting there was a learning experience! He had air conditioning, but due to the high cost of A/C, he used it less than sparingly. Windows were left open for air to circulate and insects to invade! I didn't see screens to protect against insects from invading, while allowing air to circulate indoors.

Additionally, the washer and dryer were the sizes of a large microwave machine, and it was customary to hang clothes out to dry, unless it was raining.

The cost of petrol/gasoline looked good ..., until I realized it is priced by the liter, not by the gallon! It is littlw wonder why "15-minute ghettos" are so appealing for those in New Zealand and Europe! Why any U. S. citizen would espouse the drastic limitations of 15-minutes ghettos is beyond comprehension! It is as un-American as everything else that has been and is happening throughout the U. S. ..., under both political cults!

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

Old demonic Witch Ursula von der leyen, made sure she was comfortably in her airconditioned offices, as the little people of Europe sweltered .

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