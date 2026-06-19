John Robson of the Climate Discussion Nexus, in this 17-minute video, notes the era of honoring thy father and mother is over in Europe as the era of climate madness gets into high gear by limiting the intake of beef by its nursing home residents:

He also addresses the green screen of death and the future of tulips, so enjoy!

#Robson #ClimateDiscussionNexus #BigTech #Tulips #Beef #ClimateMadness #Science #Climate

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