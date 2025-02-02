The EU has created a humongous problem for itself with its EV mandates, which are just about the worst form of market interference imaginable. And, now it appears its solution will be to pursue the absolute worst of market interference.

Here’s the problem, articulated by Automotive Manufacturing Solutions:

European automotive suppliers are experiencing unprecedented turbulence as electric vehicle market uncertainties trigger a wave of dramatic workforce reductions. Major manufacturers are confronting a perfect storm of economic challenges that threaten the industry’s traditional foundations. In a stark illustration of the sector’s volatility Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental and Schaeffler have collectively announced 54,000 job cuts in 2024. This figure represents a record number of redundancies surpassing those announced during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 combined according to the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA). The scale of restructuring reflects multiple interconnected challenges. Vehicle production has plummeted by 20 per cent or 3.2 million units since pre-pandemic levels. Electric vehicle investments have dramatically contracted to €5.64 billion ($5.87 billion) in 2024 – the lowest point since 2019 – driven by weaker than anticipated market demand. Individual company strategies highlight the industry’s broader pressures. Bosch plans to eliminate up to 5,500 jobs and reduce working hours for 10000 employees. ZF Friedrichshafen has announced it will lay off 12,000 employees in Germany by decade’s end as part of a €6 billion ($5.06 billion) global savings programme. Schaeffler will also slash 4,700 jobs across Europe including 2,800 cuts at its German sites. Continental aims to reduce 7,150 jobs worldwide by 2025 while restructuring its automotive components division.s

And, here is how the EU, which created this entire problem with its ludicrous EV mandates serving no purpose other than green virtue signaling and what were expected to be major corporatist profits at the expense of consumers, proposes to solve it:

The EU promised Thursday an "action plan" to help the bloc's beleaguered auto sector as it faces mounting pressure to ease green targets for an industry beset by Chinese competition. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen held talks with industry leaders in Brussels in a show of support for a sector that employs 13 million people and accounts for about seven percent of Europe's GDP—amid a broader push to revive the continent's competitiveness. "The European automotive industry is at a pivotal moment, and we acknowledge the challenges it faces. That is why we are acting swiftly to address them," von der Leyen said. The so-called "strategic dialogue" brought together carmakers, suppliers, civil society groups and trade unions—chaired by the European Commission president who pledged an "action plan" by early March. Representatives of 22 industry players including Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes and Renault, participated in the meeting, the commission said. The talks saw car industry representatives launch a "big attack" on emission standards set by Brussels—and related fines, said William Todts, executive director of clean transport advocacy group T&E, who was in attendance. "They don't want to pay the penalties. They want to make changes to 2035," he said referring to the EU's ambitious target to phase out the sale of fossil fuel-burning cars within the next decade… Carmakers have been calling for "flexibility" on the steep emission fines they could face in 2025—something the bloc's new growth blueprint said should be in the cards… As of this year carmakers have to lower the average CO 2 emitted by all newly sold vehicles by 15 percent from 2021 levels or pay a penalty—with tougher cuts down the road. The idea is to incentivize firms to increase the share of EVs, hybrids and small vehicles they sell compared to, for instance, diesel-guzzling SUVs. Some manufacturers complain that is proving harder than expected as consumers have yet to warm to EVs, which have higher upfront costs and lack an established used-vehicle market… A senior EU official said incentives for businesses to buy electric fleets are an option.

The EU plan, in other words, is to not do much of anything other than create new subsidies at the expense of consumers. It apparently even plans to push more fleet purchases of EVs, a policy that proved disastrous to Hertz in the U.S. and is destroying the UK auto market by flooding it with used EVs no one wants and that must be sold at huge losses, which end up being reflected in the prices of new cars and/or car owners simply holding onto their existing gas and diesel vehicles.

The problem goes beyond the EU management, though. Notice that car companies are only “attacking” the dates and not the mandates, which is a losing strategy, of course. They are, in fact, enabling the mandates and, themselves, just passing on the costs of the asinine mandates to consumers and employees who are losing their jobs. What is needed is a full-throating attack on the mandates and every foolish bit of green virtue signaling in the name of the climate. One never wins with a ”me too, but…” strategy. It’s the mandates, not the dates!

The real answer is a fight to the death to eliminate the mandates altogether. The EU will never admit its mistake but it can be forced to correct its course with such an approach with a proper offense.

#EU #EVs #Climate #Mandates #Fleets #Subsidies #Corporatism

