Skoda Auto is Czech Republic automaker that's been around a century or so, but EU emissions mandates pushed on the company to sell EVs no one wants, are threatening to destroy this old business (now part of the Volkswagon Group) and other auto manufacturers. Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars takes a look at what's happening and also tries to buy a Skoda Superb before deciding it's too darn pricey:

Geoff's observations are highly relevant to what's currently happening in the U.S. as the Biden-Harris adminstration is plowing ahead withe same ridiculous strategy as the Europeans who are already learning it can't go on. We are following failure.

