European Auto Makers and Politicians Now Pushing Back on Stupid Mandates That Threaten to Destroy the Industry
Skoda Auto is Czech Republic automaker that's been around a century or so, but EU emissions mandates pushed on the company to sell EVs no one wants, are threatening to destroy this old business (now part of the Volkswagon Group) and other auto manufacturers. Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars takes a look at what's happening and also tries to buy a Skoda Superb before deciding it's too darn pricey:
Geoff's observations are highly relevant to what's currently happening in the U.S. as the Biden-Harris adminstration is plowing ahead withe same ridiculous strategy as the Europeans who are already learning it can't go on. We are following failure.
#Skoda #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #EU #EmissionsMandates #EVMandates #SkodaAuto #GeoffBuysCars
The point is exactly to destroy the automobile industry. The nomenklatura will continue to be ferried about in their chauffeured limousines. Keeping the batteries charged won’t be their job. The rest of us can wait in the cold for a bus.
Status is a relatively game. If everyone has a car having a fancy car confers only minimal status. But if most of us are waiting in a line for a bus, and Obama, or someone like Obama, rides by in his armored limo, that’s status.