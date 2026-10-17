The MGUY, in this entertaining 9-minute video, tells an incredible story of how EU obsession with EVs has led to Irish cops having to hitch rides to incidents because their mandated EVs were useless:

What we see in this story is the stupefying arrogance of elitist EU bureaucrats whose mandates are utterly ridiculous, along with a condescension toward rural communities that knows no bounds, much as one sees from Manhattanites toward Upstate New York, San Franciscans toward Northern California, or Chicagoans toward Southern Illinois.

#MGUY #EVs #Police #Ireland #ChargingTime #Range #Hitchhike #EU #Mandates

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