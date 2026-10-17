Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Oct 17

Just hillarious.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 17

Hilarious!

You'd think they'd have at least been a little more conservative by going to hybrids - just in case of a dead battery.

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