Ethane is one of those hydrocarbons most of us don't understand well. But, we need to understand it better to appreciate just how important it is and why natural gas development is equally critical. We also need to appreciate how successful the U.S. has been in supplying the world with ethane, which is fundamental to modern life.

Chemically, ethane is C2H6. It can be directly manufactured by processing methane (CH4) and can also be a by-product of petroleum refining. It is also found naturally, not only on Earth but on other planets and on Titan (one of Saturn's moons).

The uses of ethane are voluminous and include the following:

Manufacture of ethylene used to make plastics.

Use as a clean-burning fuel.

Manufacture of anti-freeze.

Use as a major ingredient in hydraulic fluids.

Production of polyester.

Use for dehydration.

Use in cooling systems and refrigerators as a medium.

Use as an aid in fruit ripening.

Use a welding gas.

Use as a food preservation agent.

Production of insulation materials.

Production of cleaning agents and detergents.

Production of capacitors.

Manufacturing of ethanol.

Manufacturing of polymers, vinyl chloride, polystyrene.

Production of paints and cosmetics.

Use as a gasoline additive.

Ethane is obviously an extremely important resource and what’s most interesting about it is the records we are setting in the U.S. for producing and exporting the stuff. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has generated the following charts that tell the story:

We’ve had continuous record-breaking production and export of ethane. The EIA provides further perspective (emphasis added):

It's an amazing success story and note how important Pennsylvania and the Permian Basin have been to those successes. None of that would have happened without hydraulic fracturing. God Bless fracking!

