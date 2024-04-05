Ethane is one of those hydrocarbons most of us don't understand well. But, we need to understand it better to appreciate just how important it is and why natural gas development is equally critical. We also need to appreciate how successful the U.S. has been in supplying the world with ethane, which is fundamental to modern life.
Chemically, ethane is C2H6. It can be directly manufactured by processing methane (CH4) and can also be a by-product of petroleum refining. It is also found naturally, not only on Earth but on other planets and on Titan (one of Saturn's moons).
The uses of ethane are voluminous and include the following:
Manufacture of ethylene used to make plastics.
Use as a clean-burning fuel.
Manufacture of anti-freeze.
Use as a major ingredient in hydraulic fluids.
Production of polyester.
Use for dehydration.
Use in cooling systems and refrigerators as a medium.
Use as an aid in fruit ripening.
Use a welding gas.
Use as a food preservation agent.
Production of insulation materials.
Production of cleaning agents and detergents.
Production of capacitors.
Manufacturing of ethanol.
Manufacturing of polymers, vinyl chloride, polystyrene.
Production of paints and cosmetics.
Use as a gasoline additive.
Ethane is obviously an extremely important resource and what’s most interesting about it is the records we are setting in the U.S. for producing and exporting the stuff. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has generated the following charts that tell the story:
We’ve had continuous record-breaking production and export of ethane. The EIA provides further perspective (emphasis added):
U.S. ethane production, consumption, and exports established new record highs in 2023, according to data from our Petroleum Supply Monthly. Continued growth in ethane consumption in the global petrochemical sector and rising ethane recovery associated with natural gas production drove these increases.
U.S. ethane production rose 9% to average 2.6 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023, driven by record natural gas production. In the United States, almost all ethane is recovered at natural gas processing plants, which remove ethane and other natural gas plant liquids (NGPL) from raw natural gas. The Texas Inland and New Mexico refining districts, which span the Permian Basin, accounted for 61% of all U.S. ethane production in 2023. Production in those districts averaged 1.6 million b/d in 2023, about the same as in 2022. Production in the Appalachian No. 1 Refining District, which straddles most of the Appalachian Basin production area in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, accounted for 11% of total U.S. ethane production, also nearly the same as in 2022.
Domestic ethane consumption, measured as product supplied, rose 5% in 2023 to 2.1 million b/d. In the United States, ethane is consumed almost exclusively in the petrochemical industry as a feedstock. Two new petrochemical crackers, located in Port Arthur, Texas, and in Monaca, Pennsylvania, ramped up operations in 2023 after coming on line in late 2022. Ethane consumption in the Gulf Coast (PADD 3), where most crackers are located, increased 4% from 2022 to 2.0 million b/d. Ethane consumption on the East Coast (PADD 1) more than doubled, averaging 38,000 b/d in 2023, a 22,000 b/d increase from 2022.
U.S. ethane exports averaged a record 471,000 b/d during 2023, a 57,000-barrel increase from the previous record set the year before. Strong ethane exports were driven by growth in global petrochemical sector demand and rising tanker capacity. Low prices for U.S. ethane compared with other feedstocks globally contributed to the record exports. China imported 45% of U.S. ethane exports in 2023, followed by India (16%), Canada (14%), and Norway (10%)…
In our March 2024 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we forecast that U.S. ethane production will rise to average 2.7 million b/d in 2024 and 2.8 million b/d in 2025. U.S. ethane consumption will rise to average 2.2 million b/d in 2024 and 2.3 million b/d in 2025…
It's an amazing success story and note how important Pennsylvania and the Permian Basin have been to those successes. None of that would have happened without hydraulic fracturing. God Bless fracking!
But all things fossil are bad... LOL, Good stuff!