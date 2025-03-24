Today In Energy has been generating a lot of incredible data recently regarding the success of the U.S. in producing, marketing, and exporting natural gass derivatives. First, there was butane. then there was propane, and now we have ethane.

Ethane is a petrochemical feedstock to make products such as plastics and PVC pipe. It is also used directly as heating fuel in many cases and as an industrial cooling agent.

Here is the data:

U.S. ethane production, consumption, and exports reached record highs in 2024, according to recent data from our Petroleum Supply Monthly. Increasing ethane recovery associated with natural gas production and continued growth in the domestic and global petrochemical sectors drove these increases.

U.S. ethane production rose 7% to an average, a record 2.8 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024, driven by increased ethane recovery in the Permian Basin. In the United States, almost all ethane is recovered at natural gas processing plants, which remove ethane and other natural gas plant liquids (NGPL) from raw natural gas. The Texas Inland and New Mexico refining districts, which span the Permian Basin, accounted for 63% of all U.S. ethane production in 2024, up from 61% in 2023. Production in those districts averaged 1.8 million b/d, up 9% from 2023.

The Appalachian No. 1 Refining District, which straddles most of the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, produced a record 327,000 b/d in 2024, up 13% from 2023. It accounted for 12% of the U.S. total, up from 11% the previous year. Domestic ethane consumption, measured as product supplied, rose 8% in 2024 to a record 2.3 million b/d. In the United States, ethane is consumed almost exclusively in the petrochemical industry as a feedstock for steam crackers to produce ethylene. The rise in consumption came from higher cracker operating rates in 2024 compared with 2023, as no new crackers came online in the United States in 2024. Ethane consumption on the U.S. Gulf Coast rose 5% to 2.1 million b/d in 2024. On the East Coast, consumption nearly tripled to 103,000 b/d in 2024 as Shell’s cracker in Monaca, Pennsylvania, continued to ramp up its production after starting up in late 2022. U.S. ethane exports averaged a record 492,000 b/d in 2024, a 21,000-b/d increase from the previous record set in 2023. Growth in global petrochemical sector demand and rising tanker capacity have driven the increases in U.S. ethane exports. Ethane exports increased almost every year since 2014 except in 2020 when muted global demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic caused a slight decrease in exports. Low prices for U.S. ethane compared with other feedstocks globally contributed to the record exports last year. China imported 46% of U.S. ethane exports, followed by Canada (15%), India (13%), and Norway (9%)… In our March 2025 Short-Term Energy Outlook, we forecast that average U.S. ethane production will remain flat at 2.8 million b/d in 2025 and rise to 3.0 million b/d in 2026. Average U.S. ethane consumption will remain flat at 2.3 million b/d in 2025 and 2026, and exports will increase to 530,000 b/d in 2025 and 630,000 b/d in 2026.

The winning just keeps happening!

#Ethane #NaturalGas #Exports #EIA

Share