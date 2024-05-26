ESG Is Just Another Corporatist Scheme As Rental Housing Scam Proves
The West is turning into one huge corrupt operation. Two stories prove it. One is from the “Let Them Eat Cake” European Commission and the other is from ever subservient-to-political-correctness New Zealand. Some quotes from each serve to make the point.
First, from the New Zealand Post, courtesy of our buddy Jason Spiess at the ESG University (emphasis added):
Scaling up build-to-rent development will result in improved rental housing and a reliable option for responsible investors, industry experts say.
Build-to-rent developments are large scale multi-unit residential buildings which offer long-term rental agreements, and are professionally managed.
They are usually financed and operated by institutional investors and developers, such as pension funds, and homes in the building are for renters, and are not sold to individual owners.
While the model is popular overseas, and has long been touted as one of the solutions to the housing crisis, it has been slow to take off in New Zealand.
It was held back by legislative barriers, although many have now been removed.
Opponents have been critical of the big, multi-unit buildings involved; the shift to institutional landlords away from traditional Kiwi landlords; and the opening of the gates to overseas investors. They do not believe these changes will help the market.
But the critics are wrong as the model introduces a host of ESG principles into rental housing, according to a panel of build-to-rent leaders at the Green Building Council’s annual housing summit last week.
The panel featured Kiwi Property general manager asset manager Linda Trainer, Sam Stubbs, managing director of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity, and New Ground Capital managing director Roy Thompson.
They represent the country’s three largest scale build-to-rent developers, each of which has defied current market conditions to open new complexes in Auckland recently…
Here’s what they had to say.
Is build-to-rent an investment opportunity?
Yes, and it is one that is not unusual elsewhere, Stubbs said. German pension funds would have about 10% of their investments in build-to-rent developments, for example.
“When you get it right, it is a fantastic investment for a portfolio because it provides strong, reliable cash flow.
“That’s because people tend to keep paying their rent, and build-to-rent tenants are there for the long term so vacancies are low and the cash flow is steady.”
But it was a different type of investment to the way Kiwis traditionally invest in property to build wealth as it was through funds such as Simplicity’s, and it also required a shift in thinking, he said.
Thompson said build-to-sell developers were often under pressure at the margins, and to keep costs low, so their focus was on making sure the product looked good.
“In contrast, we want the buildings to be high quality and to perform well, because we will be paying the maintenance and repair bills on them.”
Providing a good environment for tenants was critical, so ensuring energy efficiency was a key part of the building process, he said.
Trainer said their philosophy was about building long term communities, and that included giving life to the “20 minute city” concept…
Kiwis had to get out of the mentality of owning a house for wealth building or as the only way to ensure security, he said.
“We need to create certainty around renting. In Europe, there are multi-generation rental properties where people live in the same homes their grandparents did.
“It might be that we should look at a ‘right to occupy’ in a rental form in future, but for now the idea of security in a rental - that’s what build-to-rent offers.”
..For Stubbs, green fields development is crazy because when population growth shrinks, as Auckland’s is expected to later this century, people retreat closer to city centres.
Opening up more land was a fallacy, there was enough land to build on, he said. “It is density that solves it, but it is about where you build and how you build.”
Designing well, building efficiently, using materials such as brick and wood, and choosing locations near transport hubs helped minimise carbon emissions, and create greener developments, he said.
The highlighted verses from this epistle written to promote city living indicate the plan is to move everyone permanently into urban rental apartments. There we wil be at the mercy of unknowable institutionable investors who can and will raise rents to consume all of our earnings in the fashion of company towns.
The plan will, too, get us away from our cars. That way we'll have no choice but to stay put where we are for generations as Rockefeller types buy up the open land to make wilderness playgrounds. They won't be renting anything but they'll own everything.
And, taking away the ability of homeowners and small landlords to create wealth is an additional feature that we never any power to challenge this establishment. What could be better for the gentry ruling class?
The second story shows us how the European Commission plans to push everyone into accepting this “Own Nothing and Be Happy” model:
The Commission welcomes today's final adoption of the strengthened Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, another milestone of the European Green Deal. This legislation sets the framework for Member States to reduce emissions and energy use in buildings across the EU, from homes and workplaces to schools, hospitals and other public buildings. This will help improve people's health and quality of life. The revised Directive sets ambitious targets to reduce the overall energy use of buildings across the EU, taking into account national specificities. It leaves in Member States' hands which buildings to target and which measures to take. It will boost the demand for clean technologies made in Europe, and create jobs, investment, and growth.
Each Member State will adopt its own national trajectory to reduce the average primary energy use of residential buildings, by 16% by 2030 and 20-22% by 2035. For non-residential buildings, they will need to renovate the 16% worst-performing buildings by 2030 and the 26% worst-performing buildings by 2033. Member States will have the possibility to exempt certain categories of residential and non-residential buildings from these obligations, including historical buildings or holiday homes. Citizens will be supported in their efforts to improve their homes. The Directive requires the establishment of one-stop shops for advice on building renovation and provisions on public and private financing will make renovation more affordable and feasible.
The Directive will boost Europe's energy independence, in line with the REPowerEU Plan, by reducing our use of imported fossil fuels. The revised Directive will make ‘zero-emissions' the standard for new buildings. All new residential and non-residential buildings must have zero on-site emissions from fossil fuels, as of 1 January 2028 for publicly-owned buildings and as of 1 January 2030 for all other new buildings, with a possibility for specific exemptions. The strengthened Directive contains new provisions to progressively phase-out fossil fuels from heating in buildings and boost the deployment of solar power installations, taking into account the national circumstances. Member States will also have to ensure that new buildings are ‘solar ready'. Subsidies for the installation of stand-alone boilers powered by fossil fuels will not be allowed as of 1 January 2025. It will also boost the uptake of sustainable mobility thanks to provisions on pre-cabling, recharging points for electric vehicles and bicycle parking spaces.
Better planning of renovations and technical and financial support will be crucial to trigger a Renovation Wave across the EU, and this is foreseen under the revised Directive. To fight energy poverty and bring down energy bills, financing measures will have to incentivise and accompany renovations and be targeted in particular at vulnerable customers and worst-performing buildings, in which a higher share of energy-poor households live.
Have these people learned nothing nothing from BoilerGeddon and the tractor protests? Of course not. They're elites. They live in a different world, just like Marie Antoinette. This initiative is clearly intended to steer trillions of Euros to the build-to-rent developers, who will also buy up existing housing. They'll own most housing and grab the climate subsidies so as to make everything is net zero compliant.
Everything the Euopean Commission proposes furthers the corporatism extolled in the New Zealand article. It's one Big Green Grift whereever you look.
