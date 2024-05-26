The West is turning into one huge corrupt operation. Two stories prove it. One is from the “Let Them Eat Cake” European Commission and the other is from ever subservient-to-political-correctness New Zealand. Some quotes from each serve to make the point.

First, from the New Zealand Post, courtesy of our buddy Jason Spiess at the ESG University (emphasis added):

Scaling up build-to-rent development will result in improved rental housing and a reliable option for responsible investors, industry experts say.

Build-to-rent developments are large scale multi-unit residential buildings which offer long-term rental agreements, and are professionally managed.

They are usually financed and operated by institutional investors and developers, such as pension funds, and homes in the building are for renters, and are not sold to individual owners.

While the model is popular overseas, and has long been touted as one of the solutions to the housing crisis, it has been slow to take off in New Zealand.

It was held back by legislative barriers, although many have now been removed.

Opponents have been critical of the big, multi-unit buildings involved; the shift to institutional landlords away from traditional Kiwi landlords; and the opening of the gates to overseas investors. They do not believe these changes will help the market.

But the critics are wrong as the model introduces a host of ESG principles into rental housing, according to a panel of build-to-rent leaders at the Green Building Council’s annual housing summit last week.

The panel featured Kiwi Property general manager asset manager Linda Trainer, Sam Stubbs, managing director of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity, and New Ground Capital managing director Roy Thompson.

They represent the country’s three largest scale build-to-rent developers, each of which has defied current market conditions to open new complexes in Auckland recently…

Here’s what they had to say.

Is build-to-rent an investment opportunity?

Yes, and it is one that is not unusual elsewhere, Stubbs said. German pension funds would have about 10% of their investments in build-to-rent developments, for example.

“When you get it right, it is a fantastic investment for a portfolio because it provides strong, reliable cash flow.

“That’s because people tend to keep paying their rent, and build-to-rent tenants are there for the long term so vacancies are low and the cash flow is steady.”

But it was a different type of investment to the way Kiwis traditionally invest in property to build wealth as it was through funds such as Simplicity’s, and it also required a shift in thinking, he said.

Thompson said build-to-sell developers were often under pressure at the margins, and to keep costs low, so their focus was on making sure the product looked good.

“In contrast, we want the buildings to be high quality and to perform well, because we will be paying the maintenance and repair bills on them.”

Providing a good environment for tenants was critical, so ensuring energy efficiency was a key part of the building process, he said.

Trainer said their philosophy was about building long term communities, and that included giving life to the “20 minute city” concept…

Kiwis had to get out of the mentality of owning a house for wealth building or as the only way to ensure security, he said.

“We need to create certainty around renting. In Europe, there are multi-generation rental properties where people live in the same homes their grandparents did.

“It might be that we should look at a ‘right to occupy’ in a rental form in future, but for now the idea of security in a rental - that’s what build-to-rent offers.”

..For Stubbs, green fields development is crazy because when population growth shrinks, as Auckland’s is expected to later this century, people retreat closer to city centres.

Opening up more land was a fallacy, there was enough land to build on, he said. “It is density that solves it, but it is about where you build and how you build.”

Designing well, building efficiently, using materials such as brick and wood, and choosing locations near transport hubs helped minimise carbon emissions, and create greener developments, he said.