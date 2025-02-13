Remember this?

Well, Lee Zeldin, the new EPA Administrator just found where the money went:

Who is the Climate United Fund? According to Grok:

And, these are the salaries of key personnel, according to the NGO’s 990 return for 2023:

Yes, that’s $1.1 million going to just two people who run this front and who also just got a cool $6.97 billion of our money to spread around to leftist friends. And, that is more money than the Climate United Fund even received as revenue in 2023, the salaries coming from Calvert Impact Capital as a related entity, which means the Fund was set up for the purpose of grabbing tax dollars under the Inflation Reduction Act and creating a slush fund with them.

Calvert Impact Capital’s 990 indicates these two aren’t the only folks making buku bucks off taxpayers. Indeed, there are seven employees making over $300,000 per year in total compensation.

This is where the Biden folks chose to park almost $7 billion of our money like “gold bricks” thrown off the Titanic. It demonstrates what a total con the unholy alliance between government and NGOs is and what a ghastly crime the whole Inflation Reduction Act was. We can’t do enough to rein in these NGOs, reduce the size of government, and end this abuse.

