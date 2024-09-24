The EPA has an account on X with some 621,300 followers, and this GAIA worshipping header image. It also has a mission statement indicating its job is to protect human health and the environment. Leaving aside the fact there were many agencies and organizations already focusing on these objectives long before Richard Nixon gave us the EPA that made it superfluous then and now, one wonders whether "protecting the environment“ might not be more important than "protecting human health” to EPA leaders who seemingly worship the Earth.

Indeed, that may be why they put up a little Climate Week Quiz asking not what the participants thought might be the dominant cause of climate change but, rather, whether humans were it, as if there was no other possible correct answer. Here it is, along with the early results at about Noon yesterday when there were 2,101 votes.

I checked again at 5:20 this morning and some 15,661 folks had voted, changing to only 10.2% voting true and 89.8% saying false.

The quiz, of course, is not a scientific poll and no amount of opinion polling changes facts anyway, so let's keep this in perspective. Still, there is some real value to the results. They show a significant number of people reject the idea that humans are the dominant cause of climate change, the euphemism used these days for global warming.

That could mean they don't agree there is any significant global warming at all or that simply don't accept on blind faith that humans are the dominant cause. If the latter, they are quite obviously correct because no one, no scientist or layman, knows how much of any warming that may be occurring is attributable to natural causes versus stuff we've done. That's an undeniable fact, so asking for opinions on whether humans are the dominant cause is an unanswerable question designed to suggest we are and it has been roundly rejected.

It was a push poll, in other words, and the pushback was, thankfully, immense but unsurprising. The public has largely had it with climate scare-mongering and predictions of doom that will land in 5, 10, or 20 years. There are so many such failed ‘çrying wolf’ predictions now that only the hard-core cultists believe any of it. Science has largely self-destructed by taking money from government and government grifters to make the case for warming through increasingly outrageous claims.

Will things change? I believe so. When even RFK, Jr. now says environmentalists have lost their way chasing climate, you know there is a shift. Moreover, we have real climate scientists such as Judith Curry and so many others out there who are dealing in facts and not grifter-financed suppositions. Add to this the EV debacle, the failure of the German Energiewende, the rejection of offshore wind scams, and all the rest and it's clear things are changing.

