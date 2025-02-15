I despise the term “environment justice.” There’s only justice and it doesn’t come in different brands. Indeed, the fact so many want to brand it, is the first clue there is a huge con involved. It is a con intended to hide the same old pursuits of money and power behind a facade of fighting poverty and racism. And, if there were any such thing as environmental justice it would mandate farmers in Upstate New York and other places arbitrarily denied the right to develop their natural gas resources by political demagogues and agencies such as the DRBC be allowed to do so.

That sort of thing of thing isn’t remotely in the minds of environmental justice crusaders, of course, as they are only interested in grabbing money and pursuing their own special interests at the expense of those for whom they pompously pretend to speak. That’s why I was thrilled to read an article on the subject in City Journal. Authored by James B. Meigs, it shreds the whole scheme and here are some choice tidbits:

It’s now clear that the EPA’s $3 billion EJ grant program was a relatively small part of the administration’s effort to shower NGOs and community groups with cash under a vague environmental justice rubric. Among others, the Inflation Reduction Act established a $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), which the EPA also manages. (For comparison, NASA’s entire annual budget is roughly $25 billion.) The little-noticed program aims to “mobilize financing and private capital to address the climate crisis,” while also revitalizing “communities that have historically been left behind.” As with the EPA’s environmental justice grants, the fund funnels money through large nonprofits that then select the final grant recipients, including “private-sector investors, developers, community organizations, and others” for projects such as installing solar panels in poor communities. The GGRF also reveals the fundamental contradiction at the heart of the environmental justice philosophy: while EJ projects pay lip service to “the climate crisis” and reducing greenhouse gases, the organizations actually distributing the money are more focused on delivering economic benefits and political power to favored groups. The Justice Climate Fund states in a press release, for example, that it was set up in 2023 specifically to distribute the EPA funds. The group says that its goal is “to ensure people and communities of color who have been historically excluded from mainstream climate finance can successfully implement proven green solutions and technologies.”

One of the group’s founders says the group’s mission is “to quickly distribute as much capital as possible to institutions and organizations deeply ingrained in the work necessary to keep the most vulnerable among us safe.” The Justice Climate Fund has received $940 million from the GGRF. Not surprisingly, the groups receiving these massive grants are typically run by Democratic Party operatives and the leaders of powerful progressive constituencies. The Climate United Fund received nearly $7 billion from the EPA. The group’s CEO is a former Obama White House staffer, while its board of directors is led by Phil Angelides, a lifelong California Democratic Party heavyweight who served as state treasurer and was the party’s 2006 nominee for governor. The board also includes a founder of the United Farm Workers union and an NAACP leader who worked as chief of staff in the House of Representatives for years and as an Obama administration official. The Trump administration is entirely justified in trying to curtail these Biden-era programs that claim to address environmental problems while mostly distributing money throughout the progressive coalition. Demanding audits and temporary spending halts is a good start, but eventually Republicans will need to enact legislation rolling back the massive spending bills passed under Biden. Like so many progressive illusions, environmental justice appears benign at first glance but soon reveals itself as a scheme for empowering political insiders, gumming up useful government programs, and undermining genuine environmental progress. It won’t be missed.

The whole thing is yet another NGO money laundering scheme designed to throw bucks to supposedly ‘progressive’ friends who them throw some of it back to the politicians, of course. And, get this:

The Minneapolis nonprofit Community Power also received a $500,000 EPA grant. It is one of many groups dedicated to building wind and solar facilities in poor communities. This concern with locally generated power is a hallmark of the EJ movement and shows how far its goals diverge from those of traditional environmentalism. The Biden administration often talked about the “climate emergency” and passed bills authorizing hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for zero-carbon energy. But Biden’s EJ programs didn’t seek the maximum reduction in carbon emissions for each dollar in federal spending—quite the opposite. The most efficient approach would locate wind and solar farms in rural areas where they can be built cheaply. But Biden’s EJ mandates instead encouraged building renewable infrastructure (typically at a higher cost) in more urban “EJ communities.”

So, while the paid apostles of ‘environmental justice’ were telling poor folks of color or not that they were protecting them from pipelines and such, they were trying to stuff solar panels and wind turbines down their throats. Could there be any better proof opposition to oil and gas is all about promoting the Gigantic Green Grift? No.

