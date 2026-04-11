The concept of “environmental justice,” as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, centers on the “fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income” in environmental policy decisions.

At its core, the principle demands that no community—especially those with fewer economic resources—should bear disproportionate burdens or be excluded from the benefits of development. When that definition is applied to the Delaware River Basin, a stark contradiction emerges.

Counties such as Wayne County, PA; Delaware County, NY; and Sullivan County, NY all located in the upper basin and possessing shale gas that could be unlocked with hydraulic fracturing — have median household incomes ranging roughly from $58,000 to $63,000. These are working‑class, largely rural communities with limited economic bases, aging populations, and fewer opportunities for wealth generation.

Contrast that with the counties that dominate policy influence to the east and downstream:

Westchester County, NY: $105,387

Putnam County, NY: $109,281

Rockland County, NY: $100,438

Sussex County, NJ: $110,969

Warren County, NJ: $95,411

Manhattan (New York County): $93,651

Richmond County (Staten Island): $92,324

This is not a small gap — it is a structural economic divide of $30,000–$50,000+ per household.

The politically corrupted Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) is engaged in “environmental injustice. ”

Despite their lower incomes and limited economic options, the rural counties of Wayne, Delaware, and Sullivan are effectively prohibited from developing their natural gas resources due to policies enforced by the DRBC.

Its ban on hydraulic fracturing has been justified under completely phony environmental protection grounds that are exposed by its sister agency — the Susquehanna River Basin Commission or SRBC — cooperating with natural gas development, while the DRBC has prohibited it, despite being governed by the same majority of members. Moreover, when examined through the lens of environmental justice,this denial of property rights raises serious questions of equity:

Who is being denied economic opportunity?

→ Lower‑income rural residents.

Who benefits from maintaining the status quo?

→ Higher‑income suburban and urban populations downstream who are committed to green virtue signaling or other special interests invested in the climate scam.

Who has the political influence?

→ Wealthier counties with stronger institutional and media leverage.

This creates a situation where environmental burdens (restricted development, economic stagnation) are placed on poorer communities, while environmental preferences (preservation, aesthetic landscape, downstream water control) are dictated by wealthier ones. That is the very opposite of equitable treatment.

And, the Marcellus Shale formation beneath these counties represents one of the most significant natural gas resources in North America. In neighboring areas of Pennsylvania where development has been allowed, natural gas extraction has:

Increased local incomes

Generated tax revenues

Funded infrastructure and schools

Provided employment in regions with limited alternatives

Denying that opportunity specifically in Wayne, Delaware, and Sullivan Counties effectively locks these communities out of the same economic ladder available just across political boundaries.

If environmental justice includes access to economic benefits and participation in policy decisions, then preventing these counties from developing their own resources raises fundamental fairness concerns.

Let’s also be explicitly clear, the issue is not only local—it is regional.

The Northeast remains heavily dependent on imported natural gas, LNG shipments (including from overseas), and constrained pipeline infrastructure.

Allowing controlled, modern natural gas development in the upper Delaware region would improve regional energy security, reduce dependence on imports, help stabilize prices, and help maintain grid reliability. Instead, the current outrageously political policy of the DRBC and member states forces the Northeast into a paradox: abundant local resources that are politically inaccessible.

The Delaware River Basin Commission operates as an interstate regulatory body, but its decisions today sadly reflect political pressures and priorities, which wasn’t always the case. It began to go political with the appointment of Carol Collier as Executive Director through the influence of one of Pennsylvania’s most disingenuous governors, Tom Ridge. It went downhill from there, especially after Elliot Spitzer became governor of New York and acted as an agent of the NRDC, a Rockefeller entity whose patrons owned vast land in the upper part of the basin and were intent on grabbing more at cheap prices and working land scams with the state.

Critics argue that:

The DRBC has become overly responsive to downstream political interests

Wealthier constituencies—particularly in New Jersey and the NYC metropolitan area—exert disproportionate influence

Rural upstream communities have limited representation relative to the consequences they face

In effect, policy is being shaped by those who do not bear the economic cost of it. Lower‑income areas are expected to preserve resources, while higher‑income areas retain control over how those resources are used—or not used. If environmental justice is to mean anything beyond rhetoric, it must apply consistently. That includes recognizing that:

Economic deprivation is itself an environmental justice issue

Energy affordability is an environmental justice issue

Access to local resources is an environmental justice issue

Preventing rural counties from utilizing their natural gas while wealthier regions continue to consume large amounts of energy—often imported—creates a system that is perfectly unjust.

The situation in Wayne, Delaware, and Sullivan Counties highlights a broader tension in modern environmental policy: the gap between principle and application. Environmental justice, as officially defined, calls for fairness and inclusion.

Yet, current policy in the Delaware River Basin produces exclusion and imbalance. Allowing responsible natural gas development in these counties would not only support local economic revitalization, but also contribute to regional energy stability.

All communities—regardless of income—deserve both a voice and a fair share of opportunity. And, if you want to do something about this in justice, strike a blow for freedom, by writing or calling your elected representatives (especially Congressman Rob Bresnahan at (202) 225-5546 and signing our “Two Rivers, No Justice” petition that may be found here. See more here.

#DRBC #Landowners #Fracking #HydraulicFracturing #Pennsylvania #NewYork #EnvironmentalJustice #Injustice

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