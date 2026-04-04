Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
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A preview of coming attractions, is the closure of the Hormuz strait, restricting the supply of crude oil that gets manufactured by refineries into usable products and transportation fuels to support the 8 billion on this planet:

A longer-term scenario for the closure of the Hormuz strait is CATASTROPIC.

The worst of its impact will fall on the most vulnerable in the poorer developing countries, dropping back into poverty and deprivation as energy and food prices soar.

In the developed world, it is Western Europe and UK – already struggling with green policy-induced de-industrialization, high energy prices and deficit financing of overly-generous social welfare states – that face devastation.

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