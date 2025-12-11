Patti B. Saris (born July 20, 1951) is a senior United States District Judge for the District of Massachusetts. Her career includes serving as staff counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary under Ted Kennedy (1979–1981. Later nominated by Bill Clinton on the recommendation of Senators Ted Kennedy and John Kerry, she was confirmed by the Senate as a U.S. District Judge. Then, President Barack Obama nominated her as Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Her background also includes serving on the Harvard Board of Overseers and she is a lecturer on law at Harvard Law School.

You don’t need to know much more than that about Saris to understand why she would strike down Trump’s Executive Order titled “Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects,” which can be found here. Saris is a reliable member of the Democrat elitist establishment. Harvard and Kennedy trained, in political debt to Ted and John Kerry, and tasked by Obama, she is is the epitome of the ruling class judiciary. And, with those credentials, she is bound to put whatever she can in the way of Trump.

Hence, her recent decision, which is summarized here:

A federal judge on Dec. 8 vacated President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order that halted federal permitting and leasing for wind energy projects, saying it violated U.S. law. U.S. District Judge Patti Saris of the District of Massachusetts ruled in favor of a coalition of state attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia, which argued that federal efforts to halt authorization for wind energy projects violated the Administrative Procedure Act because the agencies failed to provide reasoned explanations for their actions. Trump’s order directs federal agencies to halt approvals and leasing for all new offshore wind power projects pending a comprehensive review. In a 47-page ruling, Saris stated that the order’s indefinite suspension of wind energy project authorizations violates a statutory requirement that agencies proceed to conclude matters “within a reasonable time.” “No permits have [been] issued since the wind order was promulgated, and the agency defendants acknowledge that they will not issue any permits at least until they complete the comprehensive assessment, for which there is no timeline,” the judge stated. “That action is contrary to law.” The judge also noted that federal agencies failed to provide “a reasoned explanation” for halting wind project authorizations, even as they were carrying out the president’s directive.

Now, this is what the Executive Order says in relevant part (emphasis added):

Temporary Cessation and Immediate Review of Federal Wind Leasing and Permitting Practices, (a) In light of various alleged legal deficiencies underlying the Federal Government’s leasing and permitting of onshore and offshore wind projects, the consequences of which may lead to grave harm — including negative impacts on navigational safety interests, transportation interests, national security interests, commercial interests, and marine mammals — and in light of potential inadequacies in various environmental reviews required by the National Environmental Policy Act to lease or permit wind projects, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Energy, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and the heads of all other relevant agencies, shall not issue new or renewed approvals, rights of way, permits, leases, or loans for onshore or offshore wind projects pending the completion of a comprehensive assessment and review of Federal wind leasing and permitting practices. The Secretary of the Interior shall lead that assessment and review in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Commerce, through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Secretary of Energy, and the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. The assessment shall consider the environmental impact of onshore and offshore wind projects upon wildlife, including, but not limited to, birds and marine mammals. The assessment shall also consider the economic costs associated with the intermittent generation of electricity and the effect of subsidies on the viability of the wind industry. (b) In light of criticism that the Record of Decision (ROD) issued by the Bureau of Land Management on December 5, 2024, with respect to the Lava Ridge Wind Project Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), as approved by the Department of the Interior, is allegedly contrary to the public interest and suffers from legal deficiencies, the Secretary of the Interior shall, as appropriate, place a temporary moratorium on all activities and rights of Magic Valley Energy, LLC, or any other party under the ROD, including, but not limited to, any rights-of-way or rights of development or operation of any projects contemplated in the ROD. The Secretary of the Interior shall review the ROD and, as appropriate, conduct a new, comprehensive analysis of the various interests implicated by the Lava Ridge Wind Project and the potential environmental impacts.

Now, call me crazy or naive if you wish, but the above is clearly a reasoned explanation of the order and its purpose. Moreover, “reasonable time” can’t be judged until such time as the work is either done or not done. Lack of a deadline doesn’t mean it won’t be done in a “reasonable time.”

This decision is almost certainly going to be appealed, and the point of this senior judge decision is also most likely not to deliver a verdict, but, rather, to delay and obstruct Trump as long as possible. It’s what we get today from a politicized judiciary. But, why isn’t Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts called a halt to this nonsense? That is the real question. Robert's failure to rein in the politicization is outrageous. He is destroying the courts by tolerating it. Is he compromised? One has to wonder. Chances are he’s just another elite establishment protecting the members of his club, but it needs to stop!

