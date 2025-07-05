Guest Post from Joe Bastardi at CFact.



For years, some individuals have suggested that people like me should face charges for “denying” climate change—a blatant misrepresentation. My livelihood depends on understanding climate, and I acknowledge that change is inherent in an unbalanced system constantly seeking equilibrium, which it can never achieve by design.

As usual, those who slander others misrepresent the views of most skeptics, which center on over-attribution and humanity’s role compared to a mighty, majestic system that has always held control.

Simply put, the debate isn’t about whether the climate changes—it does, and no one denies that, despite their attempts to claim otherwise. Instead, it’s about whether, for the first time in history, humans control the climate through CO2, and anyone questioning this narrative should be isolated, demonized, and destroyed in true Alinsky fashion, with some even suggesting imprisonment.

I would never want my opponents jailed, but I believe that if people push an agenda harming our country’s well-being, their true motives deserve thorough scrutiny.

.In April 2022, I wrote about the bullying tactics of so-called climate czar John Kerry. This was around the time the COVID narrative was in full swing, with efforts to silence dissent. In April 2020, my book, The Weaponization of Weather in the Phony Climate War, included two chapters predicting parallels between COVID and climate narratives.

To avoid accusations of fabricating data, I used AI to obtain these figures:

In 2023, U.S. CO2 emissions were approximately 3.37 trillion pounds. With 300 billion trees in the U.S., each removing 50 pounds of CO2 annually (totaling 15 trillion pounds), the U.S. is carbon negative by nearly 12 trillion pounds. In contrast, China, with 142.6 billion trees removing 7 trillion pounds of CO2, emitted roughly 28 trillion pounds of CO2 in 2023, making it carbon positive by 21 trillion pounds.

Why, then, are people in our country attacking our fossil fuel industry while giving China a pass? This is tantamount to aiding our adversary.

Dr. Arthur Viterito sums it up well:

“China’s massive CO2 emissions have persisted for years. They cheat at everything, building a new coal-fired plant weekly and importing the most oil globally. They know renewables are unreliable, expensive, and inefficient, yet they export renewable platforms in massive quantities. China preys on the West’s “green ethos” while building its economy with cheap, reliable fossil fuels. Some argue China has co-opted the green movement to drain Western resources while enriching itself. California’s extreme environmental policies, influenced by Chinese-funded environmental institutes at major universities, exemplify this. The now-repealed EV mandate, which aligned with China dumping EVs into Western markets, is another example. It’s tragic we’ve allowed ourselves to be manipulated.”

With this information widely available, why do some, in a COVID-like fashion, push an agenda that aids our adversary while harming us? Shockingly, the Bidens have faced no consequences despite profiting from dealings with Chinese energy companies, strengthening them while implementing policies that have shackled our nation over the past four years, contributing to much of our current misery.

Their policies—on immigration, COVID, and climate—seem designed to weaken America and limit its potential. They prioritize a worldview of shared misery under a ruling elite over American exceptionalism, the shining city on a hill, and leadership as a force for good. Like others of their ilk, they dwell on past errors to justify destroying the future.

I share President Trump’s perspective on China: If I were China, I’d act similarly to weaken the U.S. and strengthen myself. That’s what the climate cabal has done. If I were playing for China, I’d push the same agenda they’re still forcing on our country.

They won’t stop. The Inflation Reduction Act, a massive subsidy scheme diverting funds from worthy causes, will be remembered as a significant burden on our nation. And you could not have had a better tactic to limit American exceptionalism if it was written by the CCP itself.

We need a Rand Paul-like senator to investigate the true sources and motives behind this agenda. Even if you believe CO2 is the ultimate climate control knob—which I don’t—why would you limit the U.S. while allowing China, responsible for most of humanity’s excess CO2? The absurdity of this stinks to high heaven when you look at this chart. If you are concerned about CO2, then why would you push such things on your own country? You are doing a foreign adversary’s bidding.

Such actions suggest motives unrelated to the stated goals- just blatant lies.

This must stop—not science, but the prostitution of science by climate pimps who enslave our nation to despotic ideas while allowing another to run rampant over us. Is there someone who can launch transparent investigations? Consider this: If a tree removes 50 pounds of CO2 annually, why support agendas that replace trees with wind turbines or solar panels? Moreover, if you’re a high priest of both COVID and climate narratives, like Bill Gates, why dismiss these evident facts?

The hypocrisy of this ilk is boundless, and their agenda is designed to drive our way of life into ruin. That is their true intent. So a Rand Paul-like pursuit of this in climate, like he has done in COVID, is certainly warranted to hold the climate cabal accountable. Their actions in enabling China to do what they are doing, while destructively limiting our own country’s ability to be as great as it can be, demand it.

