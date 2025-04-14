Geothermal energy is getting more attention these days from green energy folks and others, which is ironic given its dependence on drilling and fracking. Something called Enhanced Geothermal Systems(EGS) has also been promoted by the Department of Energy. It is intended to exploit the deep heated groundwater surrounding the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” Judith Curry has posted a very lengthy article on geothermal energy here and toward the end of the article, it delves into this EGS (no relation to ESG).

EGS, as it turns out, is complicated, exceptionally complicated:

The theory of EGS is simple. It was designed for places where the rock is hot but there is poor permeability. Two wells are drilled side by side 1-200m apart. The rock between them in the reservoir formation is hydraulically fractured to give the permeability. Cold fluid pumped down one well is heated up by the rock and discharges out the other well where it can be used, then disposed of down the cold well. Figure 12 is a schematic.

The problem is the desired controlled rock fracturing can’t be done. In most cases, there is no significant increase in permeability. Where the wells have been close enough to get communication, there has been thermal breakthrough and the cold fluid has rapidly quenched the rock. There have been no successes with the world littered by failed projects, but promoters are undeterred, wanting to continue.

Figure 12 The type of schematic used by promoters of Hot Dry Rock proposals. Simple in theory. It hasn’t worked yet in practice.

Supercritical Geothermal Underneath geothermal fields at depths greater than 3km (about the limit of current geothermal well drilling technology in hot volcanic rock) the science says the fluid will be a lot hotter, maybe above the critical point ~400°C, The theory is if one is to drill into this supercritical fluid, there will be a very high temperature resource to exploit. The sticking point is the technology. Talk is the casings would be ceramic as all standard ones or even specials like high chromium steel or titanium won’t work. The current equipment has failed. A whole new drilling equipment system with exotic materials would be needed to drill and complete the wells. Even a conventional well in a standard geothermal field to the depths discussed would be very expensive. Some wells have intercepted this deep fluid at a relatively shallow depth. It was found to be heavily mineralised and very acidic. One well in Mexico even discharged hydrogen chloride gas. The linked article also details other major problems that have occurred. There are no commonly used (and not prohibitively expensive) materials that could contain this fluid for power station use. At the predicted temperature, the water will dissolve gold. It is yet another example of where the theoretical value is there but the materials to handle it haven’t been invented.

Sounds a lot like New York’s phantom DEFR that Roger Caiazza writes about regularly, the free lunch dispatchable emissions-free resource that no one can find. Or, nuclear fusion for that matter. Why are all these fantasies pursued when we already have coal, gas and nuclear? It's green virtue signaling, baby, and little more but the money’s there and it’s from us.

