Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
5hEdited

The DSA supports it, the premise of solar/wind is completely falsified in favor of “tax credits then bail”. The green indoctrination will take a generation of wiser youngsters to degrift

Reply
Share
Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
4h

The Editor's Note is powerful. The Social/Political class in NYS has an Appetite for Destruction and is headed for catastrophic outcomes on this issue alone.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture