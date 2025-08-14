Guest Post by Craig Rucker of CFact.

As Americans enjoy their freedom — as they have a God-given right to do — they drive where they want in privately owned cars (gas-powered, hybrid, or electric), live comfortably in heated-and-air-conditioned homes, spend their evenings cooking dinner on gas (or electric stoves), and watch whatever television program or sporting event they choose. All of it brought to them by virtue of abundant and affordable energy.

According to 2024 data published by the U.S. Department of Energy, 82.16 percent of the energy consumed in the United States came from fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas. Another 8.67 percent came from nuclear power plants.

In other words, more than 90 percent of the energy used in this country last year came from these sources.

Only 1.64% came from windmills, and only 1.17 percent came from solar panels.

As this nation’s economy and population have grown, so too have its power needs. Since 1960, in fact, the consumption of energy produced by fossil fuels and nuclear power has more than doubled.

But the consumption of nuclear energy peaked in 2019 — and has stagnated since then — while facing a campaign of opposition from liberal environmental groups.

This is ironic, however, because as the use of fossil fuels and nuclear power increased in recent decades, greenhouse gas emissions declined. From 1990 to 2022, for example, fossil fuel consumption increased by 8.64 percent, according to the Department of Energy. But during that same period, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, greenhouse gas emissions declined by three percent.

Nonetheless, groups including the Sierra Club, 350.org, and the Natural Resources Defense Council have sought not merely to stop the growth of this type of energy production, but to roll it back. In theory, they would replace the production lost from nuclear power and fossil fuels with energy produced from “renewable sources,” including windmills and solar panels.

They are particularly opposed to the development of nuclear power — even though nuclear plants don’t emit greenhouse gases.

“The Sierra Club,” says its website, “continues to oppose construction of any new commercial nuclear fission power plants.”

350.org also opposes the construction of new nuclear plants. “New nuclear,” its website says, “is a dangerous distraction in the race to solve climate change.”

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) argues that “expanding nuclear power is not a sound strategy for diversifying America’s energy portfolio and reducing carbon pollution.”

However, some progress has been made recently in resisting this campaign to foist renewable energy development upon the United States. In 2021, some of this nation’s largest banks — including Wells Fargo, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America — joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance. This alliance, said the Sierra Club’s magazine, “signaled a commitment by member institutions to develop voluntary targets that support a climate goal of 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.” Since then, however, each of these banks has dropped out of the alliance.

Unfortunately, the ”renewables only” advocates have also achieved some victories in recent years.

Since 2001, the Sierra Club’s “Beyond Coal” campaign has supported the closing of more than 300 coal-fired power plants in this country. In 2021, construction of a liquid natural gas export terminal in Oregon was also canceled. Then, in 2023, a proposed gas-fired power plant in Connecticut was canceled, too. These groups also pressured California into nearly shutting down the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, which provides 9% of the state’s electricity, before state energy commissioners voted to extend its operation to 2030.

The relentless campaign to force America away from fossil fuels and nuclear power and towards wind and solar is also driving America toward energy dependence on the People’s Republic of China.

The Heritage Foundation published a report last year by Diana Furchtgott-Roth and Miles Pollard that showed how this is happening. “China has succeeded in dominating the world’s supply chains in green energy products and components,” it said. “If America continues to require the use of these green energy products, it will cede economic power to China, giving China control of American energy security.”

Limiting how we produce energy in the United States will, as a matter of course, impose limitations on our freedom. Reliance on China for our energy supply chain will make our country susceptible to economic coercion. Limiting how we produce energy means less of it and fewer choices about how to use it. This is of course baked into the climate activists’ view of the world, one where experts tell us we must drive EVs, use electric stoves, and eat less meat, so that even the smallest of life’s details are pre-decided.

To preserve freedom, we must unfetter ourselves from ideologically driven restrictions on fossil fuels and overcome decades of nay-saying about nuclear power. In so doing, we can ensure a future where abundant, affordable energy gives every American real choice, which is the heart of freedom.

This article originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., Rucker is a frequent guest on radio talk shows, written extensively in numerous publications, and has appeared in such media outlets as Fox News, OANN, Washington Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Hill, among many others.

#CraigRucker #Energy #Electricity #Freedom #CFACT

Share