Guest Post from Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

Get happy. Summer beckons. Not only hike and bike but drive to a better environment–your self-selected one. And once there, grill, baby, grill.

The automobile is environmentalism-on-wheels. The open road is freedom to escape the concrete for the great beyond. Mountains, rivers, hills, forests, even beautiful green golf courses–it is all a drive away.

The old Marathon ads said it best …a full tank of freedom. And Shell: “Let’s Go!” And Exxon: “Happy Motoring!”

Don’t worry about the anti-travel crowd who fret about emissions of the trace greening gas, carbon dioxide. Forget the spin and go for a spin!Each year, MasterResource celebrates the beginning of the peak-driving season knowing that our free-market philosophy is about energy abundance and affordability and reliability. There is so little to apologize for. When is the last time you got a bad tank of gasoline or diesel, anyway?

Oil, gas, and coal have been and continue to be technologically transformed into super-clean energy resources. Carbon-based energies are growing more abundant, not less. And energy/climate alarmism is losing steam on all fronts (except the shouting).

The real energy sustainability problem is statism, not free consumer choice. As Matt Ridley concluded: “There is little doubt that the damage being done by climate-change policies currently exceeds the damage being done by climate change.”

As Alex Epstein is telling each one of us to tell our neighbors: I Love Fossil Fuels. And now, Fossil Future. So celebrate!

Energy is the master resource. Motorized transportation is freedom-of-movement. So, like that old Shell commercial said, “Let’s Go!”

#MemorialDay #Freedom #Travel #Bradley #MasterResource

