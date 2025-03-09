New York State has insanely followed California down the road of climate virtue-signaling right to the edge of destruction, killing fracking, killing pipelines, killing nuclear, and making itself ever more dependent on electricity from Canadaa's hydroelectric plants.

Now, it faces this possibility, according to Utility Dive:

There is significant uncertainty surrounding the tariffs on imported energy, but the two northern grid operators say they must be prepared. Both asked for expedited comment periods and orders from the commission. In a Friday statement, ISO New England said it was filing with FERC a proposed mechanism allowing it to, “if directed by the federal government, collect customs duties related to electricity imported from Canada and sold into ISO-administered markets.” The filing is “prudent” in light of Trump’s executive orders and recent statements, the grid operator said. However, it added the ISO “also believes that the custom duties described by the Trump Administration do not appear to apply to electricity and that, even if they do, ISO New England would not be responsible implementing them.” Similarly, New York ISO said its own role in collecting the tariffs is uncertain. “There is an urgent need for clarity and certainty regarding the recovery and allocation of potential duty-related costs,” it said. “It is not yet clear whether imports of electrical energy from Canada are subject to the Canadian Tariff Order or, if they are, whether the NYISO will be required to play any role in collecting or remitting duties,” the grid operator said in a statement. “The NYISO believes that there are strong legal and policy arguments that the answer to both of these questions is ‘no.’” The tariffs could add tens of millions of dollars or more to customer bills.

The temptation to take glee in saying “we told you so,” just as we told Germany, but Upstate New York is populated by good people who deserve none of this. They wanted fracking. They wanted the pipelines. They didn’t to close thev power plants. They wanted new ones, not thousands of square miles of solar panels and wind turbines on every heretofore gorgeous skyline.

Instead, Cuomo and Hochul sold out to the special interests behind solar and wind (and heat pumps, etc.) and the Rockefeller family, who only see Upstate as a land that ought to be a wilderness for their personal enjoyment and profit. Now, all New Yorkers bear the serious risk of having to pay a premium to secure their energy from Canada. Roger Caiazza has been warning everyone for years now: New York's climate plans cannot deliver what New Yorkers need, which is reasonably priced energy that is reliable in a way solar and wind (and heat pumps) can never produce.

What is the matter with New York? It’s a state run by demagogues who are only able to rule because its cities are filled with people who haven't the slightest idea how to produce energy or food, but suppose they are, nonetheless, the source of all wisdom.

