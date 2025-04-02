Guest Post by Rick Hiduk of EndlessMtnLifestyles.

Susquehanna County Ag Day, an annual event coordinated and hosted by the Penn State Cooperative Extension, moved to Montrose High School this year. The activities, which ranged from instructional classroom sessions to a large vendor fair, were fueled in part by Coterra Energy, Expand Energy, and Williams Companies, associates of which also greeted guests with information about their operations in the county and distributed some popular giveaway items. Montrose Feed & Supply was also a key Ag Day sponsor.

Organizers estimated that between 700 and 750 people attended and enjoyed a free ham and macaroni and cheese lunch, the cost of which was covered by Coterra and Expand.

Williams’ Tammy Bonnice with Congressman Dan Meuser at Ag Day

“It’s delicious, and the servers are very personable,” said Peggy Empet of Kingsley. “It was very nice of them to do this.” Peggy and her husband, Dale, worked a dairy farm for many years that is now run by here son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Dana Empet, and their children.

Peggy was involved with Ag day from the start when it was initiated as Dairy Day and has attended ever since. She was typical of many of the guests who roamed the halls of the high school, ate free ice cream and cheese sticks dolled out by Susquehanna County Dairy Promotion youths, and checked out displays and vendor exhibits.

Guests also drooled at the sight of several tables full of pies entered for the annual baking contest and auction. Bonnie Morris of Coterra, Shannon Brooks from Expand, and Tammy Bonnice from Williams served as judges for the pie contest, helping to select Abby Gretzula, Ava Hughes, and Amanda Voll as the youth winners and Fay Townsend, Kathleen Borove, and Holly Klim as the winners in the adult division.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be so involved with Ag Day again this year,” Bonnie stated. “I was happy to see so many people attend the event at its new location. We got to catch up with a lot of the good friends we’ve made over the years and make new ones.” Morris also purchased at least two pies during the auction; a company tradition to further support the efforts of so many to put on such a great event.

“When I hear ‘Dairy Day’ or ‘Ag Day,’ I think of Susquehanna County,” said Tammy, a Susquehanna County native, who described the event as a reunion of sorts. “I know and love so many people who walk the halls.”

“Many of our landowners are farmers and ag producers,” Bonnie continued. “Not only does Coterra want to support their continued success, Ag Day is great opportunity for us to stay connected to that community and understand what is important to them.”

“Agriculture is the backbone of Susquehanna County, and Williams goes above and beyond to make sure the community where our employees work, live and play is supported and given back to,” Tammy concurred. “By the end of this event, I am exhausted, my throat hurts from talking so much, my belly is full, and I can’t tell you how many hugs I’ve gotten for the day.” Tammy also purchased two pies at the auction.

This was the first year that Expand has been involved with Ag Day since they were formed by the merger of Chesapeake and Southwestern Energy. Expand community affairs manager Betty Jo Morris staffed a table with coworker Shannon Brooks, who also served as a pie contest judge.

Betty Jo said that Ag Day was the largest event of its kind that she has attended so far on behalf of Expand. “Agriculture is so important to all of the communities where we operate that it was crucial to be involved with an event that showcased agriculture,” she stated.

“Also with the merger of Chesapeake and Southwestern to Expand Energy, it was very beneficial to meet so many of our landowners that will now be part of Expand.” In addition to meeting numerous stakeholders, Betty Jo said that she and Shannon enjoyed setting up alongside fellow operators in the gas industry and establishing a relationship with the Penn State Extension.

