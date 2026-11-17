Guest Post from Dick Storm.
[Editor’s Note: The following is the first three sections of a handout put together by our friend Dick Storm for a luncheon presentation he recently gave. It primarily focuses on energy issues affecting the Lowcountry of South Carolina and it is packed full of use information. The full handout may be accessed here.]
Introduction
The average American uses and accepts energy and electricity as reliable and affordable servants, each day, whether as a fuel or electricity. These thoughts or misunderstandings unfortunately, drive national energy policy.
A movement is needed to help the energy users understand the importance of a sound national energy policy. Few people think about what is behind the electrical outlet or the gasoline pump and the years of planning and construction that it takes to make changes to the vital supply of fuels and electricity available to the public.
The professionals that do understand the true sources and utilization of energy (i.e. the producers and suppliers of fuels and electricity) are a relatively small number of the U.S. population. I consider myself as one of that small number.
I had the great pleasure and honor of working in the field of electricity production for five decades and have traveled the world witnessing both abundance and shortages of energy in all forms, so I will attempt, through this presentation, to introduce some of the important energy professionals and some of the innovations of the past, present and future, as a primer for better understanding regarding the energy that we rely upon every day of our lives.
How the World Really Works
Advancing economies of the last 150 years have always depended on energy, such as: the industries that produced the steel, automobiles, fertilizer, concrete and plastics to build America. Witness China and the use of energy and manufacturing to lift of millions of people from poverty between the years 2000 and 2026.
One of my favorite authors is Vaclav Smil. A very important book he wrote in 2022 is entitled, “How the World Really Works”. I encourage anyone interested in energy and its relationship to our high-quality lives and economic growth, to read it. Smil’s focus on the book is the four pillars of modern civilization: Steel, Ammonia Fertilizer, Cement and Plastics.
The future of AI or more correctly termed, SI (Super Intelligence) is dependent on reasonable cost and reliable electricity. As steel, aluminum, plastics, concrete and fertilizer were (and still are) important 125 years ago, the future has much to do with advancing Telecommunications, Super Intelligence and robotic manufacturing.
All Americans should read and learn all they can about energy and electricity, our grandchildren depend on us making the right decisions on SI Data Centers and new power generation facilities to power them. America would be much better off if America had a rational plan for increasing energy infrastructure.
The purpose of this document is to help demystify energy & electricity and to describe its importance to our quality of life. Why? Because the U.S. needs an increase of 50% of our electricity supply by 2050. Let’s take a quick review of energy progress over the last 125 years.
Background: Muscle Power to Electricity
Energy as our servant begins with primary energy. The important history of energy use in the U.S.A. is instructive
The graph below shows the forms and quantity of primary energy used in America since our founding.
As can be seen from the preceding chart, America relied strongly on Biomass (wood) up to the Industrial Revolution. Then coal surpassed water power to provide the power for America’s growing industrial production.
Illumination up to the middle of the 19th century was from whale oil. When Drake struck oil in 1859 and Rockefeller’s Standard Oil began producing kerosene, literally, the whales were saved. Then Henry Ford’s invention of the automobile assembly line and mass production of cars, created the ever-growing market for gasoline. Even today, petroleum is the largest single source of primary energy for the entire world.
Transportation fuels became important at the beginning of the 20th century with the advent of gasoline powered vehicles. Rockefeller, Edison, George Westinghouse, Nicola Tesla, Henry Ford, Carnegie and Willis Carrier made huge contributions to improvements in the quality of our lives and growth of our economy.
As a result of America’s progress in improving transportation, farming, industrial production and quality of life, the economy grew and surpassed Europe’s strongest competion. Of course, Capitalism, Freedom, Free markets and our Constitutional Republic also contributed to the economic growth.
Rudolph Diesel invents the compression ignition Diesel engine in 1892. Diesel engines are significantly more efficient than spark ignition engines and thus have dominated the use in farm machinery and commercial trucks.
Scientific Farming advancements began with the invention of the Haber-Bosch Fertilizer process to create synthetic ammonia in 1913. The Haber-Bosch process is still used today in fertilizer production and it is responsible for farm productivity. It has been estimated by Professor Smil that about 40% of the people on the planet would perish if ammonia fertilizers was not available.
Originally, Haber-Bosch used coal but now uses natural gas to create nitrogen (ammonia) fertilizers. Very important and not very well known. Also, the sulfur that is removed from crude oil is used for phosphate fertilizer production. Fossil fuels are important for about 6,000 other products as a feedstock.
Energy from fossil fuels and nuclear is the master resource to providing high-quality lives.
Technology rapidly advanced during WWII and the Western world progressed from Biplanes to jets. Especially post WWII the technology advancements using fossil fuels have improved our quality of life, industrial production, economic output and enhanced National Security. Energy makes our good lives possible.
Pipelines are needed to deliver natural gas, crude, gasoline, jet fuel and Diesel to where it is needed in the U.S. I placed the picture of me in front of the Alaska pioeline as an example of the huge amount of crude oil America depends on each day.
The Alaska pipeline was capable of about 2 million barrels of oil per day. Then the flow was reduced to about one million barrles per day.
The purpose of the photo is to help you imagine the quantity of petroleum needed and used every day in America. Imagine ten 48” diameter pipelines like the one over my head in the photo above. That is what it would take to provide the total flow of gasoline, Diesel, jet fuel, lubricating oil, kerosene, road building asphalt, heavy oil for ship propulsion, plastics feedstock and more.
Check out the full handout!
#Electricity #Coal #Energy #NaturalGas #CrudeOil #Nuclear #PrimaryEnergy #Pipelines #SouthCarolina
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