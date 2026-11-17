Guest Post from Dick Storm.

[Editor’s Note: The following is the first three sections of a handout put together by our friend Dick Storm for a luncheon presentation he recently gave. It primarily focuses on energy issues affecting the Lowcountry of South Carolina and it is packed full of use information. The full handout may be accessed here.]

Introduction

The average American uses and accepts energy and electricity as reliable and affordable servants, each day, whether as a fuel or electricity. These thoughts or misunderstandings unfortunately, drive national energy policy.

A movement is needed to help the energy users understand the importance of a sound national energy policy. Few people think about what is behind the electrical outlet or the gasoline pump and the years of planning and construction that it takes to make changes to the vital supply of fuels and electricity available to the public.

The professionals that do understand the true sources and utilization of energy (i.e. the producers and suppliers of fuels and electricity) are a relatively small number of the U.S. population. I consider myself as one of that small number.

I had the great pleasure and honor of working in the field of electricity production for five decades and have traveled the world witnessing both abundance and shortages of energy in all forms, so I will attempt, through this presentation, to introduce some of the important energy professionals and some of the innovations of the past, present and future, as a primer for better understanding regarding the energy that we rely upon every day of our lives.

How the World Really Works

Advancing economies of the last 150 years have always depended on energy, such as: the industries that produced the steel, automobiles, fertilizer, concrete and plastics to build America. Witness China and the use of energy and manufacturing to lift of millions of people from poverty between the years 2000 and 2026.

One of my favorite authors is Vaclav Smil. A very important book he wrote in 2022 is entitled, “How the World Really Works”. I encourage anyone interested in energy and its relationship to our high-quality lives and economic growth, to read it. Smil’s focus on the book is the four pillars of modern civilization: Steel, Ammonia Fertilizer, Cement and Plastics.

The future of AI or more correctly termed, SI (Super Intelligence) is dependent on reasonable cost and reliable electricity. As steel, aluminum, plastics, concrete and fertilizer were (and still are) important 125 years ago, the future has much to do with advancing Telecommunications, Super Intelligence and robotic manufacturing.

All Americans should read and learn all they can about energy and electricity, our grandchildren depend on us making the right decisions on SI Data Centers and new power generation facilities to power them. America would be much better off if America had a rational plan for increasing energy infrastructure.

The purpose of this document is to help demystify energy & electricity and to describe its importance to our quality of life. Why? Because the U.S. needs an increase of 50% of our electricity supply by 2050. Let’s take a quick review of energy progress over the last 125 years.

Background: Muscle Power to Electricity

Energy as our servant begins with primary energy. The important history of energy use in the U.S.A. is instructive

The graph below shows the forms and quantity of primary energy used in America since our founding.