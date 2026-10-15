Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 15

Yes, the November 3rd election will either be the renewal of the administration's mandate and a boost for all the good things happening since the 2024 election, with an impetus for congress to encode all executive orders into law, or this election, if congress is lost, will bring a near complete stop to any further progress.

I'm a registered independent. But no independent in my state has a chance of getting elected. So I'll vote republican, and hope and pray that every republican, Christian, and conservative will come out to vote, and that many democrats will cross over to vote for what's right for our nation.

The democratic party is the culture of death.

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