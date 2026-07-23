Toby Rice is a dynamo. I met him two decades ago when he was a young man and he wanted to drill for natural gas on our land in Wayne County, Pennsylvania as well as that of our neighbors. He competed with more conventional drillers for our attention.

Sadly, we chose poorly and ended up stuck in a battle with the corrupt and heavily politicized Delaware River Basin Commission. Toby would have risen above all that by his sheer personal energy. He proved this by going elsewhere and ended up as the CEO of EQT, the gas giant.

Here is what he is saying now (16-minutes), and it’s terrific!

Enjoy!

#TobyRice #LNG #EnergyAbundance #EnergySecurity #DRBC #ShaleRevolution

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