Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

In a major success that will bring energy relief to Michigan and the United States while protecting the waters of the Great Lakes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to a presidential executive order declaring a national energy emergency and a letter from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Institute for Energy Research (IER).

Yesterday, our request was granted when the Army Corps published a notice that it will expedite the permitting process.

“This is a significant win for Michigan and the nation. We’ve consistently backed this project to deliver affordable, reliable energy to the region, said Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research. “Political obstacles and a complex permitting process have delayed too many essential energy initiatives. This expedited approval signals that the administration is committed to advancing projects that serve the public. IER will continue collaborating with our partners to find opportunities to enhance our country’s energy infrastructure.”

Mackinac Center and IER wrote to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in February, encouraging the department to expedite the Environmental Impact Statement review process for a project to relocate the Line 5 pipeline, which runs through the Straits of Mackinac.

“The Mackinac Center has consistently emphasized Line 5’s critical role in supplying affordable energy to Michigan families and businesses,” said Mackinac Center Energy and Environmental Policy Director Jason Hayes. “Moving the pipeline to a concrete-lined tunnel, one hundred feet below the bed of the Great Lakes, will help ensure energy security for the state and the Midwest while mitigating environmental risks.”

The decision is a significant victory for Michigan’s energy security and environmental protection. An accelerated permitting process speeds up the review of a project that will balance economic vitality with stewardship of the Great Lakes. The Army Corps’ decision aligns closely with the Mackinac Center and IER’s long-standing advocacy for reliable, market-based energy solutions.

This decision is important for Michigan in several ways:

It secures energy reliability: Expediting the Line 5 Tunnel permitting process ensures the continued flow of 540,000 barrels per day of essential fuels, supplying 55% of Michigan’s propane needs, and supporting refineries across the Midwest. The tunnel will prevent energy shortages and price spikes that would harm families and businesses.

It enhances environmental protection: The tunnel, buried 100 feet below the Straits of Mackinac, virtually eliminates the risk of a spill in the Great Lakes, addressing environmental concerns while maintaining critical infrastructure, a solution that the Mackinac Center has championed as a pragmatic alternative to pipeline shutdowns.

It boosts economic stability: By advancing a $500 million+ private investment from Canada-based Enbridge, the expedited process supports more than $20 billion in regional economic activity and tens of thousands of jobs, reinforcing Michigan’s role as an energy hub without burdening taxpayers.

Editor’s Note: Michigan's wacky Governor, last seen pulling some weird stunt in the White House, and before that a weird chip feeding incident, has opposed the Line 5 project for years now, throwing up one obstacle after another, so it’s great to see real progress, despite her efforts.

