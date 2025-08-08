Guest Post by Craig Rucker of CFact.

“Climate science is baaaack!”

That’s how Dr. Judith Curry, a deservedly enthusiastic climate scientist, begins her blog introducing the Department of Energy’s important new climate assessment. Read the DOE report at CFACT.org.

For far too long, climate pressure groups have gotten away with pushing alarming and exaggerated pronouncements out to the public via a compliant media that publishes their unvetted distortions as gospel. They slander or ignore any brave enough to speak up to correct the record.

Dr. Roy Spencer, who works with NASA temperature satellites and co-authored the DOE assessment, wrote:

“To those journalists I would say: read our report, as journalists used to do; you might be surprised to learn a lot of the published science does not support what the public has been led (by you) to believe.”

The other three climate experts who produced the DOE assessment are Dr. Steven Koonin, who served as Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy under President Obama; Dr. Ross McKitrick, who specializes in environmental economics and is renowned for his work on climate audits; and Dr. John Christy, a climate scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

The climate/left would like you to believe that peer-reviewed academic literature supports its exaggerated climate rhetoric, but as Dr. Curry recently said, debunking a “consensus” that never was, “it’s all a joke. What scientists actually agree on is very little.”

Dr. Spencer explains that the report presents the evidence supporting the view that:

Long-term warming has been weaker than expected; It’s not even known how much of that warming is due to human greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; There are good reasons to believe the warming and increasing CO₂ effects on agriculture have so far been more beneficial than harmful to humanity; There have been no long-term changes in severe weather events that can be tied to human GHG emissions; and The few dozen climate models now being used to inform policymakers regarding energy policy are not fit for purpose.

The DOE climate assessment has the usual suspects on the climate/Left up in arms. They are terrified by anything that might pull back the curtain and expose their humbug. Already, efforts to hush up and tear down the report are well underway.

The left-wing U.K. Guardian wrote, “Esteemed climate scientist Michael Mann said the report was akin to the result he would expect ‘if you took a chatbot and you trained it on the top 10 fossil fuel industry-funded climate denier websites.’” Mann actually described efforts to update climate assessments as, “exactly what Joseph Stalin did.” How’s that for alarmist?

“Esteemed” is an interesting way to describe the litigious Michael Mann (of Climategate fame), who recently had his $1 million award from journalist Mark Steyn reduced to $5,000 and was ordered to pay over $477,000 of his opponent’s costs. Perhaps they meant low esteem?

Dr. Curry wrote, “Their usual strategy of ad hominem attacks won’t be effective against the CWG Report, which is evidence based, thoroughly documented, and logically argued.”

Curry calls on everyone to:

“Embrace the complexity of climate science and acknowledge uncertainty and disagreement. Stop with the faux ‘consensus’ enforcement and stop playing power politics with climate science. Constructively participate in the dialogue that DOE and the CWG Report are attempting to foster, in the interests of returning objective physical science to the climate issue.”

CFACT salutes the intrepid climate experts who co-authored the DOE assessment, not only for the high quality of their analysis of the state of climate science today, but also for their outstanding courage in braving the well-funded slings and arrows the climate campaign has aimed their way.

The Department of Energy report is a valuable assessment of the state of climate science.

Climate science has been distorted for political ends long enough.

The Department of Energy has opened a portal to enable you to participate in the discussion and enter into dialogue with the authors of its climate assessment. Submit your comment here.

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., Rucker is a frequent guest on radio talk shows, written extensively in numerous publications, and has appeared in such media outlets as Fox News, OANN, Washington Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Hill, among many others.

