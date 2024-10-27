I have written many unkind things in the past regarding Elon Musk, who I viewed as no more than a particularly adept corporatist at the time. His Solar City project, in fact, was a fiasco and had to be absorbed into Tesla to hide the losses. Here's just a bit of what I said in 2018 about that:

A loyal reader who’s been following the SolarCity/Tesla debacle unfold over the last few years just sent me links to numerous stories on it. They document the long slow melting of Andrew Cuomo’s dream of transforming his state into a big friendly green monster. All that’s left at this point is a green puddle of water dirtied by the endemic corruption of the Cuomo administration, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul being right there alongside Governor Corruptocrat.

Musk largely restored his reputation with me when he bought Twitter, fired almost all the politically correct staff, became a free speech hero and endorsed Trump. He has evolved into a warrior against the statism that so threatens us today. Starlink and SpaceX are also absolutely remarkable achievements, regardless of how much of our money may be going into them. Plus, who cannot love a guy who has managed to tick off the arrogant French and other EU types by not surrendering to their censorship demands. Finally, what's not to like about his takedown of a BBC 'journalist’ attacking Twitter?

Nevertheless, putting too much faith in any one man is always foolish. Tesla, as well some of Musk's other promises of brain implants, robots, self-driving cars and the like are ripe for criticism. John Cadogan, the king of criticism and coolest of cynics from down under, rises to the occasion with another curmudgeonly performance [Warning: Offensive Language Ahead]:

Your thoughts?

#Tesla #EVs #Tesla #Cadogan #ElonMusk

Share