When elites tell us they want a world of no opposition, we should believe them and fight like hell. The World Health Organization (WHO), which distinguished itself with demonstrable incompetence during the Wu-Flu, is much admired by totalitarian-minded elites. It is now their tool of choice for imposing a climate theocracy they hope will strengthen their march toward ever more power and riches.

Most readers, no doubt, are aware there is a major push right now for the United States to join a world-wide treaty that will award WHO total power during another pandemic. The goal is to create a world government of sorts to overrule independent-minded nations such as Indonesia, Sweden and certain African nations who didn’t perfectly follow the COVID script four years ago. The Obamabots running the Biden Adminstration, of course, also ardently desire such control to ensure there are no free states such as Florida and South Dakota next time.

But, the elites and wannabe dictators behind WHO want much more than the ability to deal with or plan pandemics. They understand health is a monikor for anything they might use to control us. WHO is already well down the road and in high gear with its plan to make climate a health issue so it’s on first and there are no other batters or even any other team. As far as they’re concerned, teams are out, the game is over and there’s no room for opposition. It’s time for church and they want nothing but true-believers and a climate theocracy.

What is the evidence of such a sordid scheme? Well, it comes from WHO itself in the form of this 2021 COP26 Special Report on Climate Change and Health: The Health Argument for Climate Action. I encourage readers to peruse it. Here is the Exceutive Summary (emphasis added):

The 10 recommendations in the COP26 Special Report on Climate Change and Health propose a set of priority actions from the global health community to governments and policy makers, calling on them to act with urgency on the current climate and health crises. The recommendations were developed in consultation with over 150 organisations and 400 experts and health professionals. They are intended to inform governments and other stakeholders ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and to highlight various opportunities for governments to prioritise health and equity in the international climate movement and sustainable development agenda. Each recommendation comes with a selection of resources and case studies to help inspire and guide policymakers and practitioners in implementing the suggested solutions. The next few years present a crucial window for governments to integrate health and climate policies in their COVID-19 recovery packages (recommendation 1) and international climate commitments (recommendation 2). While near-term pandemic responses will largely set the pace and direction of health and climate goals, ambitious national climate commitments will be crucial to sustain a healthy recovery in the mid- to long-term. To achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, health and equity need to be placed at the centre of the United Nations climate negotiations going forward. The health benefits from climate actions (recommendation 3) are well documented and offer strong arguments for transformative change – and this is true across many priority areas for action: adaptation and resilience (recommendation 4), the energy transition (recommendation 5), clean transport and active mobility (recommendation 6), nature (recommendation 7), food systems (recommendation 8) and finance (recommendation 9). The health sector and health community are a trusted and influential - but often overlooked - climate actor that can enable transformational change to protect people and planet (recommendation 10).

And, here are the recommendations themselves:

No one familiar with bureaucracy and government can read these euphemistic buzz words without realizing what it’s all about: a totalitarian transformation that makes the WHO the ruler and the church of climate the theocracy behind the ruler. Notice, too, the specific plan to transition to renewables (the Big Green Grift), reimagine urban environments (force us all out of our cars) and reinvent the food system (force out Dutch farmers, go organic like Sri Lanka and learn to eat bugs).

Then, there is that vague appeal to financing the whole scheme. It amounts to billing and taxing us for the Big Green Grift while setting the stage for a digital currency so they can just take what they desire at will.

Finally, there is the ultimate insult and most crucial recommendation for the elites; their demand we listen to the health community (the elites themselves) and obey by letting them prescribe the climate action we must take.

This is the world of no opposition WHO, the WEF, the UN, the EU and the IEA are attempting to fashion. They need a world unlimited by our Constitution and subservient to the will of a bureacracy accountable to no one. They need a climate theocracy to which we all profess fealty, where no speech to the contrary is ever permitted and where the collection plate is passed repeatedly. The Biden Adminstration can’t wait to sacrifice us on their altar. As I said, we must fight like hell.

