Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

Worldwide economies run on transportation fuels. Jet fuel for the military and international airports, diesel fuel for trucks and construction equipment, different grades of gasoline for vehicles, and bunker fuel for all the ships arriving and departing from Ports.

Wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels MADE FROM oil.

All the money spent on battery storage CANNOT support the various transportation infrastructures, nor meet the products demanded by hospitals, airports, telecommunications, appliances, electronics, sanitation systems, heating and ventilating systems to support current lifestyles.

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