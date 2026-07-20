Stache, in this 4-minute video, notes the danger of lithium-ion battery hoarding and tampering, with a quick analysis of a Toronto fire in April. Along the way, he offers this little tidbit:

The Toronto Fire Chief called ebike and e- scooter batteries the largest growing fire safety risk in the city. Toronto has seen a 162% spike in lithium-ion battery fires…

Watch and learn why electrification of travel, to say nothing of everything else, as promoted by the climate blob, is no panacea:

#Ebikes #LithiumBatteries #Fire #Toronto #Electrificiation

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