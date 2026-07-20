Electrification of Everything Is the Mantra of the Climate Blob, But the Risks Are Everywhere
Stache, in this 4-minute video, notes the danger of lithium-ion battery hoarding and tampering, with a quick analysis of a Toronto fire in April. Along the way, he offers this little tidbit:
The Toronto Fire Chief called ebike and e- scooter batteries the largest growing fire safety risk in the city. Toronto has seen a 162% spike in lithium-ion battery fires…
Watch and learn why electrification of travel, to say nothing of everything else, as promoted by the climate blob, is no panacea:
#Ebikes #LithiumBatteries #Fire #Toronto #Electrificiation
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Worldwide economies run on transportation fuels. Jet fuel for the military and international airports, diesel fuel for trucks and construction equipment, different grades of gasoline for vehicles, and bunker fuel for all the ships arriving and departing from Ports.
Wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels MADE FROM oil.
All the money spent on battery storage CANNOT support the various transportation infrastructures, nor meet the products demanded by hospitals, airports, telecommunications, appliances, electronics, sanitation systems, heating and ventilating systems to support current lifestyles.