Guest Post from David Wojick via CFact.

In July 1956, Carnegie Mellon’s Herb Simon and Allen Newell presented what is considered the first AI computer program at the Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence. Called the “Logic Theorist,” it was designed to mimic human reasoning by proving theorems in math, a narrow goal indeed. Simon and Newell soon followed it with a broader and grandly named “General Problem Solver.” And so, the field of applied AI was born 70 years ago.

CC BY 4.0, credit "Olivier Bonin/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

As a historical aside, I knew both Simon and Newell in the mid ’70s when I was on the CMU faculty. In fact, they ran an innovation grant program that funded my hand-done book on the structure and measurement of complex issues and reasoning.

I am on the “I” side of AI, studying human reasoning because we cannot make computers emulate what we do not understand.

Simon got a Nobel Prize in Economics in 1978, even though he never did any economics. They do not have a prize for inventing new fields like AI, but they are flexible.

AI has made steady progress. Here are a few big milestones.

In 1996, IBM’s Deep Blue defeated the reigning world chess champion.

In 2011, IBM’s Watson beat two champions combined in Jeopardy. Question answering became the basis for today’s amazing AI chatbots.

Chat GPT was launched in 2022 and here we are.

So, what can these machines do well that is useful? This is the question I am not seeing explored very much, rather, it is drowned out by the raucous hype for and against something called “AI.”

As for a name I like “reading and reasoning systems” (RRS) over “chatbots” or “large language models” which give no hint what is going on. These RRS machines can emulate reading enormous amounts of stuff and reasoning about that stuff to an amazing degree.

These reading and reasons systems have already become standard use for a great many people, including me, simply because we do Google searches. They are no immediate job threat because few people just read and reason for a living.

It is the cognitive space between a search and a job that needs to be explored in detail. I have done a tiny bit of this over the last two years, so I offer these seven articles as starting points for further analysis and discussion.

On a final note, reading and reasoning systems can greatly improve our cognition, just as air conditioning greatly improves our comfort, but both use a lot of electricity. This is an essential feature, not a flaw. Both are working hard for us.

Editor’s Note: David’s observations are on the money as I see it. I use AI several times every day to sort, summarize, analyze, and get answers far faster than any internet search engine can possibly deliver. Notwithstanding all this, there are downsides, of course, and one of them is the controversy over data centers, which has become a demagogue’s dream, creating real obstacles for the sort of AI development that can achieve what David is talking about. Along those lines, David Blackmon sees many parallels with fracking. Here are some of his thoughts:

Dr. David Wojick is an independent policy analyst and senior advisor to CFACT. As a civil engineer with a Ph.D. in logic and analytic philosophy of science, he brings a unique perspective to complex policy issues. He specializes in science and technology-intensive issues, especially in energy and the environment.

#AI #Wojick #Electricity #CFact #Wojick #DataCenters #Electricity #DavidBlackmon

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