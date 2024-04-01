There is a wonderful article up at CFact and The Manhattan Contrarian by Francis Menton who explains the problem with renewables. Indeed, he explains it perhaps better than anyone.
The following are just the introductory paragraphs and I encourage readers to check out the full article. It is filled with both argument and facts such that no pounding of the table is required. All I have done is to break up the paragraphs and add emphasis to make things more readable:
The effort to increase the percentage of electricity generated by intermittent renewable sources like wind and solar inevitably brings about large increases in the actual price of electricity that must be paid by consumers. The price increases grow and accelerate as the percentage of electricity generated from the intermittent renewables increases toward 100 percent.
These statements may seem counterintuitive, given that the cost of fuel for wind and solar generation is zero. However, simple modeling shows the reason for the seemingly counterintuitive outcome: the need for large and increasing amounts of costly backup and storage – things that are not needed at all in conventional fossil-fuel-based systems.
And, it is not only from modeling that we know that such cost increases would be inevitable. We also have actual and growing experience from those few jurisdictions that have attempted to generate more and more of their electricity from these renewables. This empirical experience proves the truth of the rising consumer price proposition.
In those jurisdictions that have succeeded in getting generation from renewables up to as high as about 30% of their total electricity supply, the result has been an approximate tripling in the price of electricity for their consumers.
The few (basically experimental) jurisdictions that have gotten generation from renewables even higher than that have had even greater cost increases for relatively minor increases in generation from renewables. As the percentage of electricity coming from renewables increases, the consumer price increases accelerate.
No jurisdiction – even an experimental one – has yet succeeded in getting the percentage of its electricity generated from the intermittent renewables up much past 50% on an annualized basis.
To accomplish the feat of getting beyond 50% and closer to 100%, the grid operator must cease relying on fossil fuel backup power for times of dark and calm and move instead to some form of storage, most likely very large batteries.
The cost of such batteries sufficient to power a jurisdiction of millions of people is enormous and quickly comes to be the dominant cost of the system. Relatively simple calculations of the cost of batteries sufficient to get through a year for a modern industrialized area show that this cost would imply an increase in the price of electricity by a factor of some 15 or 20, or perhaps even more.
The burden of such increasing prices for electricity would fall most heavily on poor and low-income people.
The reason that increasing renewable generation leads to accelerating consumer prices is that an electrical grid must operate with one hundred percent reliability on a 24/7/365 basis. A reliable grid requires a very close match between power supplied and power demanded on a minute-by-minute, and even a fraction of a second, basis.
But wind and solar sources experience large, unpredictable, and often sudden swings in the power that they supply. Therefore, in a grid using large amounts of power from wind and solar sources, additional costly elements must be added to the system to even out the supply and always match it to the demand. These additional elements are what bring about the increased costs and, thus increased consumer prices:
In the early stages of moving toward increasing generation from intermittent renewables – say, to get 10% of the generation from the renewables — a grid operator can start by simply adding some new wind turbines or solar panels to the system, and by then accepting that power onto the grid when it is available.
However, there will be substantial times when no such power is available (e.g., calm nights). Therefore, all or nearly all pre-existing fossil fuel capacity must be maintained, even though some of it may be idle much of the time. Although the fuel cost of the renewables is zero, the operator must pay the capital cost of two overlapping and duplicative systems to the extent of the renewable capacity.
To get the percentage of generation from renewables beyond about 10% and into the range of 20-30%, the operator can then attempt a massive expansion of the renewable sources, such that the renewable capacity becomes equal to, or even a multiple of peak usage. (Jurisdictions, including Germany and Denmark, have followed this strategy.)
With such massive renewable capacity, the system may even work without backup at some times of relatively low wind or thick clouds. However, no amount of excess capacity can make a wind/solar-only system generate any electricity on a completely calm night, nor any meaningful amount on a heavily overcast and calm winter day. If the backup comes from fossil fuel facilities, very nearly the full fleet must still be maintained.
As wind/solar capacity goes to 100% and even 200% of peak usage, the capital cost of the system goes to double or even triple the capital cost of a fossil-fuel-only system. But, since much of the time will be dark and/or calm, still the percentage of electricity coming from the renewables will only be around 30%, and the decrease in carbon emissions from the backup fossil fuel plants will be even less, since they must often be kept on “spinning reserve” to be ready to step in when the wind and sun die.
If the intent is to get the percentage of generation from wind and solar up above 30% and then to 50% and beyond, then by hypothesis, the fossil fuel backup must be gradually phased out to be replaced incrementally with some sort of storage as the percent of generation from renewables gets higher and higher.
Batteries are the only feasible storage option in most locations. The amount of battery capacity needed accelerates as the percentage of generation from renewables approaches 100%. Due to seasonality of the availability of the wind and sun, most locations require a month or more of battery capacity to get a fully-wind/solar system through a year.
The cost of the batteries is enormous and quickly comes to dominate the cost of the system. In jurisdictions where a calculation has been made, the cost of the batteries exceeds the full annual GDP of the jurisdiction and implies an increase in the price of electricity by a factor of 15, 20, or more.
So, there you have it. Menton has left no way out for the true believers, con artists or grifters trying to make a case for phasing out fossil fuels and shifting to all renewables. It will not work. It can not work. Moreover, this isn’t enough money in the world to pay for it if it did work. It’s all about steering more money and power to elites and special interests. That’s what Barack Obama long ago told us he wanted when he said “electric prices will skyrocket” as he advocated just that.
Could there be a supplementary role for solar and wind? Of course, but the innovation demanded to make economic sense of that will not happen until the direct and indirect subsidies are withdrawn to force it. Could nuclear replace some fossil fuel use? Yes, again, but only if the development time now necessary is reduced and the same crew that now opposes all fossil fuel and nuclear energy development surrenders to reality and starts acting rationally. Energy policy will never make sense if we keep doing what we’re doing now for the opportunity to grift off government.
#Renewables #GreenEnergy #Batteries #Storage #Electricity #ElectricPrices
I think it’s to soon for solar or wind to
Be a real source of power for America 🇺🇸! Unless you have a way to store the power for the times of clouds or wind. They shouldn’t charge Americans for a fantasy of free power, the government already paid for the infrastructure of solar and wind electricity! American 🇺🇸 didn’t vote for it!
I think it’s to soon for solar or wind to
Be a real source of power for America 🇺🇸! Unless you have a way to store the power for the times of clouds or wind. They shouldn’t charge Americans for a fantasy of free power, the government already paid for the infrastructure of solar and wind electricity! American 🇺🇸 didn’t vote for it!