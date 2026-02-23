The MGUY, in this 9-minute video, exposes the reality behind electrifying marine transportation, and it’s an absolute hoot!

Unbelievable! But here, for laughs, is what Clean Technica promised about it just 10 months ago:

The ferry’s name, China Zorrilla, honors Concepción “China” Zorrilla (1922–2014), a beloved Uruguayan actress, director, and cultural icon. Renowned across the Río de la Plata region, she had a prolific career in theater, film, and television, leaving an indelible mark on both Uruguayan and Argentine arts. Her legacy as a bridge between the two nations makes the naming of this vessel—set to connect Argentina and Uruguay—a tribute to her enduring influence.

The launch of the all-electric ferry China Zorrilla, expected to be operating between Argentina and Uruguay, represents a landmark event in global maritime electrification. Commissioned by Buquebus, a major regional ferry operator connecting Buenos Aires and Montevideo, this vessel is—for now—the largest battery-electric passenger and vehicle ferry in the world. Its launch signals a pivotal shift in maritime transportation, aligning closely with ambitious decarbonization targets and highlighting South America’s emerging role in sustainable transport innovation.

The scale of the China Zorrilla and the speed with which it arrived is as I expected. My projection of maritime shipping demand and decarbonization through 2100 expects all inland and most short sea shipping to be fully electric in the end game, with battery electric hybrid systems burning biofuels only in international waters, and in declining ratios to electrons for voyages over time. Most inland crafts hulls are amenable to electrification, so there will be a brisk business in retrofits, at least outside of the United States, which barely has a non-military shipbuilding industry left due to the no-longer-fit-for-purpose Jones Act and the deindustrialization that resulted from their adherence to the market is always right ideology since 1980…

The choice of route between Argentina and Uruguay is noteworthy. The ferry will operate across the Río de la Plata, covering approximately 100 nautical miles (185 km) one way, a journey well suited to electrification given current battery technology capabilities…

Central to the ferry’s groundbreaking capabilities is its massive 40 MWh battery system supplied by Corvus Energy and Wärtsilä. This represents a dramatic leap beyond previous electric ferries like Norway’s pioneering Ampere, which operates on just over 1 MWh, and other medium-scale vessels that typically range between 3 and 5 MWh. The scale of the China Zorrilla’s battery installation required significant advancements in marine battery technology, thermal management systems, and energy density improvements, as well as specialized integration for high-capacity maritime propulsion systems. Powering the ferry’s electric propulsion is a multi-megawatt, eight electric waterjet propulsor configuration, leveraging a direct-drive approach to minimize transmission losses and further enhance efficiency.

Equally impressive is the charging infrastructure necessary to sustain operations. The China Zorrilla will use ultra-high-capacity DC fast chargers installed at both Buenos Aires and Montevideo ports, capable of delivering several megawatts of instantaneous power, typically recharging for 20% to 80%—24 MWh—in 40 minutes at turnaround. Achieving this necessitated substantial upgrades to local grid infrastructure, supplemented by grid-scale buffer batteries to manage peak loads. Charging also occurs overnight during lower-demand periods, taking advantage of Argentina and Uruguay’s increasing share of renewable energy generation, particularly wind and solar. Despite substantial infrastructure costs, these upgrades are expected to deliver long-term operational savings and significant emissions reductions…

Globally, the China Zorrilla represents the pinnacle of current ferry electrification efforts, substantially larger than previous frontrunners like Norway’s Ampere, Bastø Electric ferries, or Sweden’s Aurora Botnia, a hybrid-electric vessel. Hybrids, such as the Color Hybrid operating between Norway and Sweden, typically rely on smaller battery systems complemented by diesel engines to extend range and flexibility, whereas the China Zorrilla is purely electric, thus completely eliminating direct emissions…

Ultimately, the successful operation of the China Zorrilla ferry matters profoundly beyond its immediate geographic context. It sets a practical, technological, and economic benchmark, proving the viability of large-scale ferry electrification. Replicating this success globally offers substantial environmental and economic benefits, creating opportunities for advanced technology exports, manufacturing job creation, and leadership roles in maritime decarbonization. The era of maritime electrification is upon us, and vessels like the China Zorrilla illustrate clearly that the future of passenger and vehicle ferry transport is electric.