Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 5

Question for The Democratic Socialists of America:

Since solar panels and wind turbines CANNOT make any products for humanity, what daily products demanded by society are NOT made from a barrel of crude oil?

https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-products-and-fuels-made-from-crude-oil/

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
Oct 6

From rags to untold wealth, entitlement and power to rags in a short 250 years. Tragic but inevitable, as the West has corrupted and ignored history, starting in the 19th century up to the present time. The ignorance of Communism and Democratic Socialism and death of millions over less than 150 years are there for all who wish to see. Money, Supreme Power, Dictatorships and starvation are typical, morphing into a Supreme Leader and subtle genocide. I have watched for over 75 years as Africa, where I was raised, cycled through these phases with military interventions from China, Russia and Cuba which were very effective. With useless interventions by the World Bank, UN, EU and USAID on mostly so called "renewable" electricity generation on a grids that had long collapsed through theft and useless maintenance promises. I have siblings in Sub Saharan Africa and a large family group most whom have built small businesses and we return every year or two. I am reminded of the a prominent poets word's "this is the way the world ends, not with a bang, but a whisper."

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