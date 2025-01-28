Let me illustrate my title for this post with two pieces of information:

First, there is this data from the World Statistics:

Did you know the US and Europe aren’t economically equal? A surprising fact shows that European economies grew about 1 percent, not 3 percent. This gap has widened, with a huge 82 percent difference in GDP per capita in 2021. This article explores the economic links between US states and European countries, revealing surprising facts about their wealth… The US’s economy grew from $14.8 trillion in 2008 to a massive $26.9 trillion by 20233. Meanwhile, the Eurozone’s economy rose from $14.2 trillion to just over $15 trillion during the same period3. Now, the US leads the Eurozone by an astonishing 80%3. This shows Europe’s economy is falling behind the US.

Now, read this from Argus (emphasis added):

EU Must B 'Honest' About Green Deal: Poland The EU must undertake a "full and very critical" review of the bloc's Green Deal, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk told the European Parliament. Tusk outlined Warsaw's view on climate and energy policies during the country's recently-started six-month presidency of the EU's council of ministers. "If we go bankrupt no-one will care about the world's environment any more," Tusk said, calling for an honest, full and "very critical review of all regulations, including those arising from the Green Deal." Launched in 2019 under the previous European Commission term, also led by president Ursula von der Leyen, the Green Deal was adopted in 2023 and notably included revisions of the emissions trading system (ETS) to support a steeper 55pc reduction in the bloc's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. Tusk wants any review to identify and change EU laws that may lead to higher energy prices. "There is, for example, the issue of ETS 2 in front of us," he said, singling out the separate trading system covering emissions from road transport and heating fuels, which is scheduled to launch in 2027. "I would also ask you to reflect deeply, critically and bravely on the consequences of introducing ETS 2 [new Emissions Trading System] at such a rapid pace," he told parliament. Poland holds the EU council presidency until the end of June.

The haughty French and stubborn Germans, of course, are resisting, which is why their governments are in turmoil, but the Poles are ahead of the curve.

Hat Tip: JoNova

#Emissions #GreenDeal #Poland #EU #Economy #Germany #France

Share