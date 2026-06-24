Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

MasterResource has followed eco-radicalism and Deep Ecology, the religion behind it. Ecocide, a term transferred from the Holocaust term genocide, has been explained and debated at this site.

Eco-radicals see humankind as a plague on Nature. (“I campaign for the extinction of the human race,” stated Les Knight in The Guardian.) They exaggerate, fuss, protest, threaten, and at times end up in jail. The malcontents (e.g. Roger Hallam) are at odds with society and are to be watched carefully and avoided. Eco-terrorism is always a few steps away.

Enter the UK-based Stop Ecocide International (est. 2017), dedicated “to make ecocide an international crime.” The vision statement has (unstated) climate change in mind:

Enable a new international legal framework to protect Earth and all its current and future inhabitants by establishing criminal liability for widespread destruction to ecosystems, so that human behavior is consciously aligned with a widely recognized moral code of respect, peace and duty of care for all life. Based on the principle: ‘First do no Harm’, this offers protection against ecocide and forms the bridge to a liveable world.

Further:

Creating a moral and legal mandate that will protect life on Earth and make ecocide unacceptable. Creating personal accountability for key decision-makers whose actions cause or threaten ecocide. Stop Ecocide Foundation aims: To have Ecocide recognized as an international crime at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague; To have ecocide recognized as a crime at national and regional level and monitor the effective implementation of all legislation that criminalises ecocide. [1]

Enough said.

Fossil-fuel Mortality?

Fossil fuels have been blamed for death from air pollution, even one in five deaths based on 2018 data (stroke, lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory infections). But several criticisms immediately come to mind:

Countries mired in poverty from Statism led the mortality estimate, led by China and India.

With improving air quality in the U.S. and elsewhere, any estimate is subject to downward revision.

This estimate of 8.7 million compares to lower annual estimates elsewhere (4.2 to 5.13 million). [Source: AI overview]

Any mortality estimate must be netted against lives improved and savedfrom oil, natural gas, and coal, all environmental products under current technology.

Alex Epstein Corrects ….

Literally millions are saved at any one time around the world by the use of fossil fuels in transportation and to generate electricity. Imagine not having the gasoline or diesel to get to the hospital, or sanitary water and conditioned air. Alex Epstein, “the world’s leading champion of fossil fuels,” describes the benefits of stock energies in My Energy Story:

Here are 3 crucial facts about fossil fuels’ benefits I realized were widely ignored: 1. Fossil fuels are a uniquely cost-effective form of energy. 2. Cost-effective energy is essential to human flourishing. 3. Billions are suffering and dying for lack of cost-effective energy. Most people have no idea that fossil fuels have not only contributed to 1° C of warming in the last 100+ years, but also to a 98% decline in climate-related disaster deaths!

Enough said. Fossil future. For cause.

[1] “Stop Ecocide International (SEI) was co-founded in 2017 [as Ecological Defence Integrity Ltd.] by pioneering barrister Polly Higgins(1968-2019) and current CEO Jojo Mehta. SEI is the driving force at the heart of the growing global movement to make ecocide an international crime. In their words:

Our core work is supporting diplomatic progress and fostering global cross-sector support for this. We collaborate with diplomats, politicians, lawyers, corporate leaders, NGOs, indigenous and faith groups, influencers, academic experts, grassroots campaigns and individuals to … amplify the global conversation. Criminalising #ecocide is an #economic policy decision aimed at preventing today’s growth from being financed by the destruction of tomorrow’s value.”

#StopEcocide #MasterResource #Bradley #Ecocide #RobertBradley

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