Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
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First let me say, I'm an introvert. Most of the time I couldn't care less about most humans. I honestly feel we are the most useless things on earth and very destructive.

That said, while I avoid many people, I don't think others should be killed or done away with etc. I also don't think the earth "needs" us for anything.

That's just me being a curmudgeon. What I wish is that we were better and more thoughtful stewards of the earth.

My thought to the "ecocide" people, if they feel humans need to go and be eliminated, why not set an example and the whole group volunteer to go first? When people like that suggest that we should eliminate Co2, how about they try a test. Place a bag over their heads, tie it tightly and see how long they last (with out Co2 and photosynthesis, not long). After this experiment we can see how it works for them and decide if we want to follow. 😉

I may think humans are a drag on the earth but I plan to stick around as long as possible and hopefully when I'm gone I'll have left a very small footprint.

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