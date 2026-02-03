Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
1h

It’s always worth revisiting NOOA’s own sea level predictions.

https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends.html

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture