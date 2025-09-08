The UK, as many readers are aware, has enacted a ridiculous Zero Emissions Vehicle mandate that will prohibit all gasoline, diesel, and even hybrid electric vehicles by 2035, less than a decade hence. This policy is, of course, absurd on every level. It will accomplish absolutely nothing of significance with respect to climate change. It is already destroying the auto industry.

And, this government dictate aims to force Brits to ride around sitting on top of a huge lithium battery, examples of which have leveled parking garages, sunk ships, and resulted in numerous and unusually difficult-to-put-out vehicle fires.

Yet, government-contracted, owned, and operated trains will not allow passengers to bring so much as an e-scooter with its tiny lithium battery on board or even into its train stations, as this Chiltern Railways poster indicates:

Chiltern Railways now operates a British government-contracted rail service that is expected to be nationalized in two years. It is currently a franchise and, obviously, follows government policy. Other train services provided through the auspices of UK agencies have generally adopted the same or similar policies regarding e-scooters: they’re not safe due to the fire risk from the lithium batteries.

But, it’s ok to mandate UK consumers be able to buy only electric vehicles powered by lithium batteries that are many times larger. It clearly makes no sense and tells us the entire EV mandate madness has zero to do with climate change and the customer’s safety is irrelevant. No, it's about control and getting the customer out of cars altogether.

