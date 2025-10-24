This is a short (10 minutes) video from two of my favorite British EV commentators, Lee a/k/a the MacMaster and Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars. They talk about EV virtue signaling in the UK, digital IDs, Lee’s new Taycan (essentially forced upon him by the low trade-in value of his first Taycan), their EV vs. Diesel endurance challenge, cockwombles, dystopia, and much more, all in good fun.

Enjoy!

#EVs #Diesel #Dystopia #DigitalIDs #Climate #VirtueSignaling #GreenStrip #MacMaster #GeoffBuysCars #SocialCreditScore

