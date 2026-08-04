The Delaware Riverkeeper a/k/a Povertykeeper has actively opposed Rep. Scott Perry’s insertion of legislation that would call a halt to the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) fracking land grab. That’s why we know it’s a great initiative on Perry’s part.

Perry’s news release from his office back in February stated the following:

Congressman Scott Perry Introduces the DRILL Now Act Today, U.S. Representative Scott Perry (PA-10) introduced the DRILL Now Act, to preserve state regulations on hydraulic fracturing and protect mineral rights within the Susquehanna, Delaware, and Potomac River basins. The bill is co-sponsored by Representatives Bresnahan (PA-8), Meuser (PA-9), Joyce (PA-13), Reschenthaler (PA-14), Thompson (PA-15), Rep. Kelly (PA-16). “We must prevent unelected bureaucrats in the various river basin commissions from restricting Pennsylvanians to exercise their mineral rights,” said Perry. “My legislation ensures that Pennsylvania continues to be a leading producer of natural gas.” The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) instituted a hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”) ban in Pennsylvania. Empowered by unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats at the DRBC, the ban strips property rights of landowners in contravention of the will of the Pennsylvania Legislature. The DRILL Now Act prevents any of the river basin commissions from enforcing regulations more stringent than those set by the State in which they are enforced – allowing Pennsylvanians to access their mineral rights.

The legislation was cosponsored by several other Congress members and isn’t going away, which is extremely good news for landowners who are demanding equal rights compared to Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) landowners, given the same majority governs both commissions. We need more efforts like this and for President Trump to be on board as well. How about an Executive Order to complement the Perry legislation? How about some pressure to get it out of committee?

#ScottPerry #RobBresnahan #Meuser #DRBC #SRBC #DrillNowAct

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