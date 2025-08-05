California has unique geology and oil seeps that pollute both air and water. There is a way to mitigate these risks, though. The solution, of course, is drilling for oil to reduce the pressure that produces the seeps. A marvelous interview explaining all this follows:

This video needs to be shared widely to educate Californians on how to deal with natural oil seeps. Why? Because it’s reality, something Golden State bureaucrats and politicians find hard to grasp and the only way to mitigate that problem is education of voters who need to demand better of their so called “public servants."

#California #OilSeeps #Fires #Methane #Oil

