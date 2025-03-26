As I noted the last time I published one oh is videos, Dr. Willie Soon is, according to Wikipedia (which tries to trash him) “a Malaysian astrophysicist and aerospace engineer who was long employed as a part-time externally funded researcher at the Solar and Stellar Physics (SSP) Division of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian.”

Willie Soon also has a sense of humor and uses it effectively to demolish his detractors, who have none, of course. So, here is another of his short videos making a very serious point with an abundance of silliness and laughter:

Enjoy!

#WillieSoon #Greenland #ClimateChange #Humor #LittleIceAge #ClimateCult

Share