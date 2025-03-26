Dr. Willie Soon, the Time Traveller, Takes on Greenland, Why It's Named That, and Why It Matters
As I noted the last time I published one oh is videos, Dr. Willie Soon is, according to Wikipedia (which tries to trash him) “a Malaysian astrophysicist and aerospace engineer who was long employed as a part-time externally funded researcher at the Solar and Stellar Physics (SSP) Division of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian.”
Willie Soon also has a sense of humor and uses it effectively to demolish his detractors, who have none, of course. So, here is another of his short videos making a very serious point with an abundance of silliness and laughter:
Enjoy!
#WillieSoon #Greenland #ClimateChange #Humor #LittleIceAge #ClimateCult
Energy Security and Freedom is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.