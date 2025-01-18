Guest Post by Shauneen Miranda of States Newsroom, via ESG University.

Former North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday got a step closer to securing his spot as secretary of the Department of the Interior following a rather breezy confirmation hearing before a U.S. Senate panel.

Former ND Governor and current nominee for secretary of the Department of the Interior Doug Burgum being interviewed by The Crude Life founder Jason Spiess while he was governor.

Burgum made it clear he’s on board with President-elect Donald Trump’s pledges to spur domestic energy and gas production. Speaking to members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Burgum said the “American people have clearly placed their confidence in President Trump to achieve energy dominance.”

“And by energy dominance, that’s the foundation of American prosperity, affordability for American families and unrivaled national security,” he said.

Trump tapped the wealthy businessman to lead Interior, whose wide portfolio includes the protection and management of public lands and fulfilling federal trust responsibilities to tribal nations.

Climate policy and the energy transition have come to the forefront of the department, which has a roughly $18 billion budget.

If confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate, which appears likely, Burgum would succeed Deb Haaland, who made history as the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

Burgum, elected to two terms as North Dakota’s governor, dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2023 before backing Trump.

‘Drill, baby, drill’

Trump will take a “drill, baby, drill” approach to oil and gas production throughout his second term.

The incoming president also vowed to reverse President Joe Biden’s decision earlier in January to prohibit future oil and gas drilling off the entire East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the remaining portions of Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea.

When Trump chose Burgum as Interior secretary nominee in November, he announced that the North Dakota Republican would also lead the new National Energy Council. Trump said the council will “consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy.”

Burgum touted his record to the panel in leading North Dakota, noting that his “time as governor has been a valuable preparation for the opportunity and the privilege to potentially serve (in) the role as secretary of Interior, as our state and my duty, specifically as governor there, put me in contact with many of the bureaus inside the department.”

If confirmed, he would be tasked with the department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“State and tribal relationships in North Dakota have sometimes been challenged, but the current partnership is historically strong because we prioritize tribal engagement through mutual respect, open communication, collaboration and a sincere willingness to listen,” he said, noting that the state shares geography with five sovereign tribal nations.

Former Governor Doug Burgum (left) and The Crude Life Founder Jason Spiess discuss energy issues and the Bakken shale play’s potential.

‘America’s balance sheet’

Senators from both sides of the aisle focused questions on how his efforts would affect their respective states when it comes to: housing shortages across the West where there are federal lands; staying true to conservation history; working with the administration to increase natural gas production and new export terminals; and federal disaster aid, especially in light of the devastating California wildfires.

At one point during the hearing, Burgum noted that “not every acre of federal land is a national park or a wilderness area.”

“Some of those areas we have to absolutely protect for their precious stuff, but the rest of it, this is America’s balance sheet,” he said.

“This agency, the Department of the Interior, has got close to 500 million acres of surface, 700 million acres of subsurface and over 2 billion acres of offshore — 2 billion — that’s the balance sheet of America, and if we were a company, they would look at us and say, ‘Wow, you are really restricting your balance sheet.’”

Questioned about the existence of climate change, Burgum said he believes that “climate change is a global phenomenon for sure.”

North Dakota GOP Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer praised Burgum’s record and qualifications for the post.

Cramer said “one of the things that oftentimes maybe doesn’t get talked about with (former) Gov. Burgum is: He’s not just an oil man from an oil and gas-producing state, he is — first and foremost — a conservationist.”

West Virginia GOP Sen. Jim Justice also lauded Burgum, saying: “If anybody is the pick of the litter, it’s got to be this man.”

Concern among environmental advocates

Burgum has faced scrutiny for his ties to fossil fuel companies, and environmental advocacy groups have voiced concerns over his nomination.

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, said Burgum “appears eager to use America’s public lands to exacerbate the climate crisis while invoking made-up concepts like ‘clean coal’ to justify his real aim — enriching oil and mining billionaires while raising energy prices for American consumers and businesses,” per a Thursday statement.

He is also reported to have a close relationship with billionaire Harold Hamm, the founder and executive chairman of Continental Resources — a major oil and gas company.

According to reporting by the North Dakota Monitor and ProPublica, Burgum voted roughly 20 times on the North Dakota Industrial Commission regarding oil and gas companies that involve him.

